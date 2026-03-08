Verstappen wants FIA to take action over F1 2026 rules

Max Verstappen hopes the collective negative response to the 2026 Formula 1 regulations will cause the FIA to take action after the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

This year sees the debut of what’s arguably the biggest regulation overhaul in F1 history with changes to both the chassis and power unit, the latter now being more reliant on electric power.

That has caused controversy, because it means battery management will play a greater role in grands prix, causing drivers to apply ‘unnatural’ techniques such as downshifting on a straight.

Many drivers are not a fan of that - in particular Verstappen, who during pre-season labelled the new regulations as “anti-racing” and like “Formula E on steroids” - a stance echoed by many.

That includes Lando Norris, who reckons that the Melbourne opener was too chaotic and dangerous with drivers constantly to-and-froing for position, while Esteban Ocon claims that the cars are “painful” to drive.

Verstappen hopes this outcry will cause F1 and governing body the FIA to listen amid threats that he may leave the championship at the end of his current contract (2028) because of his disliking towards the new rules.

“I love racing, but you can only take so much,” said the four-time world champion. “I think they're willing to listen, the FIA and F1, but I just hope that there is some action because it's not that I'm the only one saying it - a lot of people are speaking the same.

“If it's drivers, fans, we just want the best for the sport. It's not that we are critical just to be critical. We are critical for a reason, we want it to be Formula 1, you know, proper Formula 1 on steroids. Today, of course, again, that was not the case.”

The Red Bull driver hopes that these changes will occur through the year, but warned that “it’s not little tweaks” that are needed, having also drained his battery on the formation lap at Albert Park.

“What they should worry about is the rules, just focus on that,” said Verstappen, when the retirement question was again put to him. “They ask questions and I give my opinion of what I would like to see and what I think is better for the sport because I do care about it, I do love racing and I want it to be better than this, right?

“So let's see what we can do. I hope that even during this year maybe we can come up with some different solutions so it becomes more enjoyable for everyone.”

That is despite him saying on Thursday that it’s “a bit late” to make changes, considering how much money and time has been invested into these regulations.

Regardless, he still left Australia feeling positive about his own personal performance having climbed from 20th to sixth with Red Bull in a fight against McLaren for third in the pecking order behind Mercedes and Ferrari.

That is particularly impressive considering Red Bull is debuting its in-house power unit this year and so the Austrian outfit has surprised many in the paddock with how competitive it is.

“We have potential in the car, for sure,” said Verstappen, whose team-mate Isack Hadjar qualified third but retired with a mechanical issue.

“Engine side, I think we're not too bad. At the moment, I think where our pace is lacking is half-half, so half car, half engine, which is not bad. Those are things that can be overcome, it's not shocking.

“That's the thing also, I'm very negative about the rules, but I do feel really proud of the team and the engine side as well. The guys really have done an amazing job. So, from that side, I'm very happy to be working with them. I just wish that I enjoyed, a little bit more, driving-wise.

“But still, they've done an incredible job to be where we are, to be fighting with McLaren, with the Mercedes engine. I think if we improve a little bit, we can fight a little bit further up front and then suddenly, of course, the world looks a bit better.

“The rules are still the same, but the world does look a bit better in terms of how competitive we are. I hope, of course, that within a few races we can take a little step forward.”