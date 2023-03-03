Subscribe
Previous / Alonso "not thinking" about Bahrain pole despite topping Friday times Next / Leclerc: Ferrari "don't have performance for pole" at Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Verstappen 'still needs to find the rhythm' for F1 Bahrain GP

World champion Max Verstappen says he still needs to find his rhythm in the RB19 after Red Bull chased a proper car balance in free practice for Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Verstappen 'still needs to find the rhythm' for F1 Bahrain GP

Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez finished second and third respectively in FP2, narrowly behind Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

But neither had a smooth day after Red Bull lost the car balance during FP1 and only got into a reasonable window well into FP2.

Rather ominously, it meant that neither Verstappen nor Perez have been able to unlock the car's full potential, with Verstappen admitting he hadn't found his groove yet. He therefore was surprised that both his short and long run pace was as competitive as it was.

"Yeah, difficult start of the day," Verstappen said.

"FP1 was really bad, I just couldn't get a balance, which was a bit odd because in testing whatever we tried... some things were maybe not amazing, but not that far out.

"So, a few things to understand, even the start of FP2 was a bit difficult.

"But then I think for the final run, even though not really having a good reference and confidence up until then in the car, the lap was not too bad in the short run and also the car felt a bit more connected.

"And then in the long run, with all the changes we made, I was quite surprised that it was the pace we had.

"I just need to find my rhythm again with the car and and just the way the car is driving from short run to long run."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Verstappen was still confident that when Red Bull gets its set-up right he will be "very fast" in qualifying trim.

"If I feel happy in the car again and that I can push like I want to push with the car on one lap then, for sure we are very fast," he explained.

"But it's also of course making sure that the car doesn't fall out of the window for the long run."

When asked about Aston Martin's table-topping pace, Verstappen's team-mate Perez felt Alonso's headline-grabbing time just confirmed what rivals teams were already seeing during testing.

Read Also:

"We knew from testing already that they were going to be very strong that they were going to be very competitive," the Mexican said.

"No surprises to be honest, I think it just confirms how strong they are.

"I think everything is tight at the top. The Astons, the Ferraris ... I think it's going to go down to who puts the best lap together and obviously, who has the better race pace on Sunday."

Verstappen added: "They are quick, but you could see that already in testing that they were very competitive, so yeah, they had a great day.

"For us there's still a bit of work to do. We know that we have a very competitive car just now putting all the pieces together."

shares
comments

Alonso "not thinking" about Bahrain pole despite topping Friday times

Leclerc: Ferrari "don't have performance for pole" at Bahrain GP
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Alonso eyeing podium after "amazing" Bahrain F1 qualifying

Alonso eyeing podium after "amazing" Bahrain F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Alonso eyeing podium after "amazing" Bahrain F1 qualifying Alonso eyeing podium after "amazing" Bahrain F1 qualifying

F1 Bahrain GP: Alonso beats both Red Bulls again to top final practice

F1 Bahrain GP: Alonso beats both Red Bulls again to top final practice

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

F1 Bahrain GP: Alonso beats both Red Bulls again to top final practice F1 Bahrain GP: Alonso beats both Red Bulls again to top final practice

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Plus
Plus
WEC

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Full Bahrain GP qualifying results F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole

Red Bull RB19 "definitely an improvement" over 2022 F1 car - Verstappen

Red Bull RB19 "definitely an improvement" over 2022 F1 car - Verstappen

Formula 1

Red Bull RB19 "definitely an improvement" over 2022 F1 car - Verstappen Red Bull RB19 "definitely an improvement" over 2022 F1 car - Verstappen

How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats

How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics

Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics

Red Bull holds exploratory talks with McLaren over F1 engine supply deal

Red Bull holds exploratory talks with McLaren over F1 engine supply deal

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Red Bull holds exploratory talks with McLaren over F1 engine supply deal Red Bull holds exploratory talks with McLaren over F1 engine supply deal

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

Latest news

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

INDY IndyCar

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery

Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery

MGP MotoGP

Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery

Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics

Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics

F1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics

Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'

Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'

F1 Formula 1

Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari' Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Stuart Codling

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Somerfield

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.