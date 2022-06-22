Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car Next / Ferrari hopes FIA will prove impartiality over ex-Mercedes lawyer
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Verstappen: Red Bull still "need to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari

Formula 1 world championship leader Max Verstappen says his Red Bull team still "needs to improve" after feeling Ferrari was quicker during Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix.

By:
Verstappen: Red Bull still "need to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari

Verstappen took his sixth win in nine races, strengthening his grip on the championship lead, which has grown to 46 points on team-mate Sergio Perez and 49 points on Ferrari challenger Charles Leclerc.

While Verstappen's Canada weekend was boosted by Leclerc's grid penalty, which took the Ferrari driver out of contention, the Dutchman still had his work cut out to defeat the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, who hounded him over the final 20 laps.

Sainz seemed to enjoy a small pace advantage over Verstappen, but couldn't find a way past the faultless world champion.

PLUS: Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

Despite his string of wins and his comfortable championship position, Verstappen cautioned that his Red Bull team "needs to improve" after finding out it was "not the quickest" team on Sunday.

"It’s still a very long way and I know the gap of course is quite big, but I also know that it can switch around very quickly," he said when asked about his sizeable lead in the standings.

"I mean, race three I was 46 behind, so we just need to stay calm, we need to focus, we need to improve, because today [Sunday] we're not the quickest.

"It swings a bit, like last weekend [at Baku] it looked good in the race, now it didn't look as good but we still managed to win and that I think is also a quality and we just have to work together with the whole team to try and find little improvements in the car."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, 2nd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, 2nd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari has often been the quickest team in qualifying, with Leclerc taking six poles to Verstappen's two and Perez's one, while it has found it harder to compete with the Milton Keynes-based squad over a full race distance due to tyre graining issues and a relative lack of top speed compared to the Red Bulls.

But Verstappen while thought the reasons behind Ferrari's pace advantage on Sunday were hard to pinpoint, he said it was hardly a novelty as the form between both title contenders "goes back and forth" from race to race.

"I don't think it's always been that they have been quicker on Saturday and then slower on Sunday. I think in Barcelona they were also quick on Sunday and there were a few more races," he said.

Read Also:

"So it just goes back and forth a bit. We need to understand of course… it also rained yesterday [Saturday]. Maybe that didn't help for us today [Sunday] with the greener track. But that's all things we have to look into.

"Maybe track layout, kerbs, whatever, we'll have a look into that, but at the moment it's difficult to really explain why they were a bit faster than us in the race."

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car
Previous article

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car
Next article

Ferrari hopes FIA will prove impartiality over ex-Mercedes lawyer

Ferrari hopes FIA will prove impartiality over ex-Mercedes lawyer
More
Filip Cleeren
Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car Canadian GP
Formula 1

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car

Magnussen: F1 race control too easy to influence after Ocon radio call Canadian GP
Formula 1

Magnussen: F1 race control too easy to influence after Ocon radio call

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
The hidden upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP British GP
Formula 1

The hidden upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP

Horner: F1 risks "dangerous avenue" with FIA porpoising clampdown
Formula 1

Horner: F1 risks "dangerous avenue" with FIA porpoising clampdown

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return British GP Plus
Formula 1

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Latest news

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.