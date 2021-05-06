Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Red Bull signs five more Mercedes F1 engine staff Next / Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place
Formula 1 News

Verstappen "always has full trust" when fighting F1 rival Hamilton

Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas

Max Verstappen says he has "full trust" in Lewis Hamilton when racing the Mercedes driver wheel-to-wheel, which has happened at every race so far in the 2021 Formula 1 season.

Verstappen "always has full trust" when fighting F1 rival Hamilton

Verstappen and Hamilton are currently separated by eight points in the drivers' championship heading into this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, after Hamilton beat Verstappen home in the last race in Portugal.

That event featured the two championship leaders each passing the other – Verstappen getting by at the early safety car restart before Hamilton moved back ahead a few laps later following the Red Bull driver making a small mistake exiting the penultimate corner.

PLUS: What needs to "change" for Red Bull is ending Verstappen's errors

Those exchanges followed their controversial late battle at the Bahrain season opener – where Verstappen had to move aside and let Hamilton back by after completing his pass off-track – and the first real corner of the Imola race, where they clashed – with Hamilton forced over the kerbs with a damaged front wing.

When asked how much he was enjoying the close fight with Hamilton so far in 2021, Verstappen said: "It's been really cool, especially when you race a driver, when you know that you can go to the absolute limit [with them].

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

"I guess you can trust each other to just race super-hard. I think that's always really nice because you can see the in the three races we've had it's been really close to each other but predictable.

Read Also:

"Lewis has never had something like 'oh, we're going to crash' or something. I always have full trust in Lewis that we'll give each other enough space."

Hamilton, who has regularly said during his years of dominating F1 that he would welcome regular wheel-to-wheel fights with drivers outside his own team, said he would "just second that".

He added: "I think it is naturally down to respect and I think [we're] both very, very hard – but fair.

"And I think that's what makes great racing and great racing drivers and I think we will continue to keep it clean and keep it on the edge.

"But I don't think either of us has a plan to get any closer than we have been."

Red Bull signs five more Mercedes F1 engine staff

Previous article

Red Bull signs five more Mercedes F1 engine staff

Next article

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place
Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton , Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing , Mercedes

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

