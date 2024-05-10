Vasseur: F1 Miami shows Red Bull is 'no longer in its comfort zone'
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur says McLaren's Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix win is the latest sign that Red Bull is "not anymore in the comfort zone" of 2023.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24,Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Erik Junius
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ferrari's major F1 upgrade package revealed in Fiorano test
Leclerc set for new Ferrari F1 race engineer as Xavi Marcos moves role
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game
Latest news
Sargeant not distracted by Antonelli rumours after F1 future talks with Vowles
MotoGP French GP: Martin ends Friday practice on top, Marquez misses Q2 cut
Formula E battery concerns prompt Attack Mode change for Berlin
WRC Promoter to set out vision for the future
Autosport Plus
Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Why Norris was right to use his ‘No-Wins’ haters’ goading to right a series of F1 wrongs
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments