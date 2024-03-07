All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Tsunoda: More self-control over "heated" F1 moments "the thing I have to improve”

RB driver Yuki Tsunoda reckons having more self-control over “getting heated” during difficult on-track moments is “the thing I have to improve” as he progresses in his Formula 1 career.

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team

Red Bull Content Pool

Tsunoda was at the centre of a controversy in F1’s 2024’s season opener in Bahrain, as a result of his initial refusal to obey an RB team order to allow team-mate Daniel Ricciardo to pass and also over his driving towards the Australian on the race’s cooldown lap.

Ricciardo felt the first element cost him a shot to attack Haas’ Kevin Magnussen late in the Bahrain event, while the pair nearly collided following the chequered flag.

Tsunoda locked up aggressively overtaking his team-mate at Bahrain’s downhill Turn 8 hairpin, then he brought his VCARB 01 very close to the sister car as they carried on their journey back to the pits.

The pair disagreed on the decision to enact the team order immediately afterwards, with Ricciardo then revealing as F1 reconvened for this weekend’s Jeddah race that they ultimately ended up “in a better place” after discussing the situation with RB’s management.

Speaking later on Wednesday in the pre-event press conference in Saudi Arabia, Tsunoda was asked why his Red Bull employer would want to promote a driver who struggles to control their emotions.

This is as the Red Bull senior team considers its 2025 driver line-up amid uncertainty continuing to fall on Sergio Perez.

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“It's the thing I have to improve, for sure,” Tsunoda replied.

“And yeah, if I do those things again, for sure, it will be more issues. And I know these are things I have to improve mainly.

“I'm working on it. And yes, I'll for sure improve.

“I need more than two steps, not just like one step, for example. And I have confidence that I can prove that.

“And it's up to them if they want me or not, I think, for the rest of the things.

“But yeah, mainly focusing on those, self-control, [and] other than that I have pretty good confidence. I'm achieving most of it and I just keep improving.”

Tsunoda said of his initial radio messages querying RB’s team order that, “in the moment, I was a bit heated”.

“I was quite getting heating moments in my brain,” he continued.

“But yeah, I still let him through in the end. Probably a lap later or half a lap later.

“So, probably that was the thing. In the end, the team thought they had more chance [with Ricciardo ahead], and I respect that.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Hamilton: Abu Dhabi 2021 not a deterrent for Mercedes in luring Verstappen
Next article Ford F1 Academy deal shows support for Red Bull

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin
Analysis: Does F1 have a dirty air problem?

Analysis: Does F1 have a dirty air problem?

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Analysis: Does F1 have a dirty air problem? Analysis: Does F1 have a dirty air problem?
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
Daniel Ricciardo
More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo: RB F1 team "in better place" after addressing Tsunoda tensions

Ricciardo: RB F1 team "in better place" after addressing Tsunoda tensions

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Ricciardo: RB F1 team "in better place" after addressing Tsunoda tensions Ricciardo: RB F1 team "in better place" after addressing Tsunoda tensions
RB: Different strategy could have avoided Tsunoda/Ricciardo Bahrain F1 "mess"

RB: Different strategy could have avoided Tsunoda/Ricciardo Bahrain F1 "mess"

Formula 1
Bahrain GP
RB: Different strategy could have avoided Tsunoda/Ricciardo Bahrain F1 "mess" RB: Different strategy could have avoided Tsunoda/Ricciardo Bahrain F1 "mess"
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
RB
More from
RB
2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

Formula 1
Bahrain GP
2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener 2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener
Ricciardo "grumpy" after messy Bahrain F1 qualifying

Ricciardo "grumpy" after messy Bahrain F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Ricciardo "grumpy" after messy Bahrain F1 qualifying Ricciardo "grumpy" after messy Bahrain F1 qualifying
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Latest news

Sainz: Illness made Saudi F1 practice "a very difficult day"

Sainz: Illness made Saudi F1 practice "a very difficult day"

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Sainz: Illness made Saudi F1 practice "a very difficult day" Sainz: Illness made Saudi F1 practice "a very difficult day"
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger

Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger

INDY IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jonathan Noble
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom

Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe