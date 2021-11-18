Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / What F1 can expect from Qatar from GP2's sole sojourn Next / Piastri braced for no racing in 2022 to focus on Alpine F1 reserve role
Formula 1 News

Tost: Gasly "made another big step forward" in F1 2021

By:

AlphaTauri Formula 1 team principal Franz Tost has praised driver Pierre Gasly for "always increasing his performance" after a strong 18 months with the team.

Tost: Gasly "made another big step forward" in F1 2021

After a failed stint with Red Bull's main team, Gasly returned to its sister team AlphaTauri after the 2019 summer break, remaining the Faenza squad's lead driver ever since.

As soon as he regained his confidence, the Frenchman started producing excellent results, topped off by a stunning maiden win in last year's Italian Grand Prix.

In 2021 Gasly has continued to shine, almost single-handedly keeping AlphaTauri in the hunt for fifth place in the constructors' championship.

While his team is currently tied with Alpine, Gasly occupies ninth in the drivers' standings, boosted by a Baku podium and a pair of fourth-place finishes.

According to team boss Tost, Gasly is still improving race by race, as evidenced by his stellar run of qualifying performances of late.

The past two grands prix he managed to outqualify all cars from Ferrari and McLaren, who are fighting higher up in the constructors' championship.

"Pierre is always increasing his performance," Tost said ahead of last week's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

"Because if you compare him now with at the beginning of the season he made another big step forward from his behaviour in the car, from the understanding of the technical side.

"We had just now the technical debrief and he changed so many positions from the mapping site in his qualifying lap. And this shows how matured he is, how good he understands the technique of the car, because these cars and power units are so complicated.

"Changing some modes during the qualifying lap helps you to improve the performance and he did it in a fantastic way and therefore he is 5th."

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, Drivers Press Conference

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, Drivers Press Conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

Alpine and AlphaTauri both left Brazil with 112 points. While Tost acknowledged his team's car is clearly the fastest of the two at the moment, he remains wary of the fact that "one race can change everything", given Alpine managed to win the Hungarian Grand Prix with Esteban Ocon.

Read Also:

"Normally Scuderia AlphaTauri must be settled on this position, because in my opinion our car is faster," he admitted.

"We have two fantastic drivers, and the team is doing a really good job. But you never know what happens because Alpine scored nearly all the points [possible] in Budapest. That means in one race can change everything.

"Therefore, as long as the arithmetical situation is not clear, you can never say that you're in front."

shares
comments

Related video

What F1 can expect from Qatar from GP2's sole sojourn
Previous article

What F1 can expect from Qatar from GP2's sole sojourn
Next article

Piastri braced for no racing in 2022 to focus on Alpine F1 reserve role

Piastri braced for no racing in 2022 to focus on Alpine F1 reserve role
Load comments
More
Filip Cleeren
Sainz: Gravel traps would have solved Verstappen/Hamilton incident
Formula 1

Sainz: Gravel traps would have solved Verstappen/Hamilton incident

F1 2021 game shows off Jeddah street track for Saudi Arabian GP Saudi Arabia GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 2021 game shows off Jeddah street track for Saudi Arabian GP

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

Ferrari’s momentum matters a lot for F1 2022, says Binotto
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari’s momentum matters a lot for F1 2022, says Binotto

Piastri braced for no racing in 2022 to focus on Alpine F1 reserve role
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri braced for no racing in 2022 to focus on Alpine F1 reserve role

Tost: Gasly "made another big step forward" in F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tost: Gasly "made another big step forward" in F1 2021

What F1 can expect from Qatar from GP2's sole sojourn
Formula 1 Formula 1

What F1 can expect from Qatar from GP2's sole sojourn

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Plus

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern

Formula 1
22 h
How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Plus

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for 2022's Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass Plus

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race Plus

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Plus

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments Plus

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.