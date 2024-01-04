Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Horner: Perez's Miami defeat a "big psychological blow" in F1 title race

Christian Horner says Sergio Perez’s defeat to Max Verstappen in the Miami Grand Prix was a “big, psychological blow” for him in the 2023 Formula 1 title battle.

Alex Kalinauckas
Author Alex Kalinauckas
Updated
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme

Perez had arrived in Miami just six points back from Verstappen in the drivers’ standings and with a 2-2 record for GP race wins following his triumph in Jeddah and his Baku victory double in the first sprint weekend of the season.

The Mexican driver’s chances of taking the lead in the standings were then greatly enhanced in the first of three 2023 races in the USA when Verstappen’s early Q3 mistake in Miami qualifying was compounded by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc crashing on the final runs and stopping anyone improving. 

That meant Perez qualified on pole and Verstappen languished in ninth. 

But the next day, Verstappen had catapulted himself into victory contention with a serene rise on a contra-strategy compared to the initial leader in the early stages, then passed Perez shortly after making his sole pitstop in the race’s second half. 

PLUS: The 10 best race drives of F1 2023

“The first four or five races he was very, very strong,” Horner said of Perez in an exclusive interview with Autosport. 

“And it was really after Miami that I think that was a big, psychological blow for him – losing that race.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, passes Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, for the lead

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, passes Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, for the lead

“Then off the back of that, Monaco Q1, making a mistake.  

“You know, confidence is such a vital thing in this sport and I think that that momentum that he built up – because his races in Saudi and Azerbaijan were truly outstanding – [was hit].  

“I mean, Azerbaijan he had the clean sweep with a sprint win and the grand prix itself.  

“So, by the time we headed back into Europe, it started to disintegrate for him. And then there was sort of peaks and troughs.  

Read Also:

“I mean he drove, for example, a brilliant race in Monza, made a great call in Zandvoort in the wet, then unfortunately mistakes started to creep in as he put more pressure on himself.  

“But what was good to see is him pick his form up again at the end of the season.  

“And, of course, to achieve second place in the championship – something he's never done, something we've never done – to achieve a 1-2 finish.” 

shares
comments
Previous article F1 tech review: McLaren reverses fortunes after poor start
Next article Aston Martin reveals 2024 F1 car launch plan
Alex Kalinauckas
More
Alex Kalinauckas
Norris: Self-criticism led to some of my best F1 races in 2023

Norris: Self-criticism led to some of my best F1 races in 2023

Formula 1

Norris: Self-criticism led to some of my best F1 races in 2023 Norris: Self-criticism led to some of my best F1 races in 2023

Russell: Mercedes' 2024 F1 car won't be as rushed as last year

Russell: Mercedes' 2024 F1 car won't be as rushed as last year

Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes' 2024 F1 car won't be as rushed as last year Russell: Mercedes' 2024 F1 car won't be as rushed as last year

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023 How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

Max Verstappen
More
Max Verstappen
Horner: Red Bull doesn't want Verstappen to be "PR robot" in F1

Horner: Red Bull doesn't want Verstappen to be "PR robot" in F1

Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull doesn't want Verstappen to be "PR robot" in F1 Horner: Red Bull doesn't want Verstappen to be "PR robot" in F1

Verstappen: Red Bull still needs to improve on F1 street circuits and kerbs

Verstappen: Red Bull still needs to improve on F1 street circuits and kerbs

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Verstappen: Red Bull still needs to improve on F1 street circuits and kerbs Verstappen: Red Bull still needs to improve on F1 street circuits and kerbs

How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance

How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance

Red Bull Racing
More
Red Bull Racing
The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones

The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones

Wache: Modest Newey still irreplaceable at Red Bull F1 team

Wache: Modest Newey still irreplaceable at Red Bull F1 team

Formula 1

Wache: Modest Newey still irreplaceable at Red Bull F1 team Wache: Modest Newey still irreplaceable at Red Bull F1 team

Alpine: You won't beat Red Bull F1 team by copying it

Alpine: You won't beat Red Bull F1 team by copying it

Formula 1

Alpine: You won't beat Red Bull F1 team by copying it Alpine: You won't beat Red Bull F1 team by copying it

Latest news

Sainz expects to "suffer a lot" at start of Dakar Rally

Sainz expects to "suffer a lot" at start of Dakar Rally

DAKR Dakar
Dakar

Sainz expects to "suffer a lot" at start of Dakar Rally Sainz expects to "suffer a lot" at start of Dakar Rally

Piastri: Important to show F1 rivals I wasn’t a pushover

Piastri: Important to show F1 rivals I wasn’t a pushover

F1 Formula 1

Piastri: Important to show F1 rivals I wasn’t a pushover Piastri: Important to show F1 rivals I wasn’t a pushover

Gap between outgoing F2 and F1 cars ”too big” says Sargeant

Gap between outgoing F2 and F1 cars ”too big” says Sargeant

F1 Formula 1

Gap between outgoing F2 and F1 cars ”too big” says Sargeant Gap between outgoing F2 and F1 cars ”too big” says Sargeant

Lukas Lauda pays tribute to father in Dakar with retro McLaren F1 livery

Lukas Lauda pays tribute to father in Dakar with retro McLaren F1 livery

DAKR Dakar
Dakar

Lukas Lauda pays tribute to father in Dakar with retro McLaren F1 livery Lukas Lauda pays tribute to father in Dakar with retro McLaren F1 livery

The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones

The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones

Can McLaren make the next step to challenge for F1 titles again?

Can McLaren make the next step to challenge for F1 titles again?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Can McLaren make the next step to challenge for F1 titles again? Can McLaren make the next step to challenge for F1 titles again?

How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022

How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022 How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022

Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change

Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe