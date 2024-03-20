All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

The hardship behind Ocon's no compromise attitude in F1

In an in-depth interview in this month's edition of GP Racing, Alpine's Esteban Ocon tells all about the origins of his uncompromising attitude in Formula 1.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Alpine

A soft-spoken and affable character away from the action, Ocon has built up a rather different reputation among his peers once he gets down to business.
The 27-year-old is known for his straightforward, no-nonsense and no-compromise attitude, whether he is dealing with team-mates, team bosses or his battling his rivals.
Having now entered his eighth season, that approach has helped him make it to F1 and then survive in its dog-eat-dog world. Speaking at length in the April issue of GP Racing, Ocon has explained how his family's sacrifices for him to reach F1 formed his attitude.
Ocon's family sold their house to fund his go-kart career, living on the road as they amassed 30,000km per year travelling with their son to karting events all over Europe in a caravan.
“We changed two gearboxes during that time. I think we changed three sets of tyres on the caravan – because we were carrying all the karting equipment with us, the wear was so bad,” he recounted.
“A funny story: we got stopped by the police once and they weighed the caravan and the van – and said, ‘We have a problem here. You are two and a half tonnes too heavy.’
“They wanted to give us a huge fine, so we tried to explain that this is our life, this is what we’re trying to do. And they understood and let us go.
“That was, yeah… a bit on the extreme side. But my dad was so sure I had something that there was no way it could go unnoticed.”
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Prema Powerteam Dallara F312 Mercedes

Esteban Ocon during his title-winning European F3 campaign in 2014

Ocon believes that formative experience still forms the backbone of his tenacity in F1, which was on display as he went up against Sergio Perez at Racing Point or Fernando Alonso at Alpine.
“Yeah, I think it’s a fair assessment. And that’s why maybe not everyone will like me, at first,” he said.
“But, when there’s something that has to be said, especially in Formula 1, it has to be said. We have no time to waste here, so it’s important to be straightforward.
“Maybe I’m too straightforward at times, but well… I’m not going to let anything go after I’ve worked so hard to get where I am. I don’t want to get eaten alive by anyone, be it some team manager, team principal, or a world champion.
Read Also:
“I had the weight of my family on my shoulders from a very young age. And I’m not saying it to seek pity: it was worth trying and we succeeded to end up where we wanted to be – and now everything is good.
“But it’s clear that I had to deal with these sorts of pressures, I had to be tough when it mattered, and I had to be heard when people weren’t necessarily listening, or weren’t convinced.”

Watch: Explained: Mercedes Grabs Resta from Ferrari in F1 Staff Swoop

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Ben Sulayem cleared of wrongdoing after FIA investigation
Next article Susie Wolff files criminal complaint against FIA

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Why Aston Martin's qualifying vs race balance has reversed in F1 2024

Why Aston Martin's qualifying vs race balance has reversed in F1 2024

Formula 1
Why Aston Martin's qualifying vs race balance has reversed in F1 2024
Alpine: "Shock" of having slowest F1 car triggered tech revamp

Alpine: "Shock" of having slowest F1 car triggered tech revamp

Formula 1
Alpine: "Shock" of having slowest F1 car triggered tech revamp
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Esteban Ocon
More from
Esteban Ocon
Ocon: Racing F1 rivals showed Alpine weaknesses

Ocon: Racing F1 rivals showed Alpine weaknesses

Formula 1
Ocon: Racing F1 rivals showed Alpine weaknesses
Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start

Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start

Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start
Will Alpine really start at the back of F1 2024's pecking order?

Will Alpine really start at the back of F1 2024's pecking order?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
Will Alpine really start at the back of F1 2024's pecking order?
Alpine
More from
Alpine
What’s gone wrong with Alpine’s new Formula 1 car?

What’s gone wrong with Alpine’s new Formula 1 car?

Formula 1
What’s gone wrong with Alpine’s new Formula 1 car?
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins
Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom

Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom

Latest news

Bottas lacked confidence to star in funny ads while racing for Mercedes

Bottas lacked confidence to star in funny ads while racing for Mercedes

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Bottas lacked confidence to star in funny ads while racing for Mercedes
Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen plans British rallying debut

Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen plans British rallying debut

NTNL National
Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen plans British rallying debut
Portimao track undergoes key safety changes ahead of MotoGP round

Portimao track undergoes key safety changes ahead of MotoGP round

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Portimao track undergoes key safety changes ahead of MotoGP round
Haas: Jeddah F1 “Unsportsmanlike” accusations were “complete bullshit”

Haas: Jeddah F1 “Unsportsmanlike” accusations were “complete bullshit”

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Haas: Jeddah F1 “Unsportsmanlike” accusations were “complete bullshit”

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder

How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder
The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years

The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren Imola March testing
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Steve Hindle
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe