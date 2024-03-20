The hardship behind Ocon's no compromise attitude in F1
In an in-depth interview in this month's edition of GP Racing, Alpine's Esteban Ocon tells all about the origins of his uncompromising attitude in Formula 1.
Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Alpine
Esteban Ocon during his title-winning European F3 campaign in 2014
Watch: Explained: Mercedes Grabs Resta from Ferrari in F1 Staff Swoop
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ocon: Racing F1 rivals showed Alpine weaknesses
Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start
Will Alpine really start at the back of F1 2024's pecking order?
What’s gone wrong with Alpine’s new Formula 1 car?
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins
Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom
Latest news
Bottas lacked confidence to star in funny ads while racing for Mercedes
Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen plans British rallying debut
Portimao track undergoes key safety changes ahead of MotoGP round
Haas: Jeddah F1 “Unsportsmanlike” accusations were “complete bullshit”
Autosport Plus
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder
The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments