Previous / 10 things we learned from the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Next / Norris doubted McLaren would score podium in F1 2022 after Bahrain
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP Video

Video: The factors that led to Ferrari’s nightmare weekend in Imola

Ferrari had a painful home race at Imola - Carlos Sainz ended the weekend with two crashes, while Charles Leclerc suffered a late spin in the final stages of the F1 race after an already difficult sprint race.

Autosport's F1 reporter, Luke Smith, unpacks all the action from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola to see what went wrong for Ferrari, and how it affects their title battle against Red Bull.

10 things we learned from the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Norris doubted McLaren would score podium in F1 2022 after Bahrain

Norris doubted McLaren would score podium in F1 2022 after Bahrain
