All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

The "emotional" car trophy that symbolises Ocon's F1 career sacrifices

Ocon taking delivery of his 2021 Hungarian GP-winning Alpine F1 car celebrates a career that was made possible by his family selling their home and business to gather funds

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, 1st position, takes victory

Esteban Ocon and his family receiving his 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix-winning Alpine Formula 1 car completes a remarkable element of his career story, with their collective sacrifices to fund his early efforts part of the Frenchman’s “emotional” response.

Ahead of this weekend’s race in Budapest, Ocon took delivery of the A521 Alpine car with which he triumphed here three years ago – in an action-packed race that involved holding off the close attentions of Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel for almost the whole contest.

He and his family have also gathered mementoes from throughout his motorsport career – “some old suits, some old trophies as well” – to display around the car, which Ocon said they intend for “other people [to] be able to see it as well” in the future.

Watch: View from the Paddock - F1 News - Hungarian Grand Prix Thursday

The car has taken pride of place in Ocon’s father’s garage in his hometown of Evreux in Normandy, where the Ocons once sold their former home and garage business to fund his early racing career.

“Amazing, to finally receive it, I waited a long time,” said Ocon, who has a clause in his Alpine contract that meant he was able to keep his race-winning machine.

“It's now a past-generation car, it's like a historic car now, which is quite crazy!

“But the emotions that we went through – my parents and all the people I love were there, and to see it coming in the garage was more than special.

“At the same time we put some old suits, some old trophies as well, and I got to see all the trophies that I got throughout all my career. It was very emotional and we had a little tear with my dad.”

Race winner Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Race winner Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Ocon, who will leave Alpine at the end of 2024 having raced with the team since it was known as Renault back in 2020, revealed that the A521 “has an engine and the gearbox”, which makes it “complete” and therefore “even more special”.

It is rare for F1 teams to allow hybrid-engined cars out of their control due to the complexities of the systems.

“One day, if I want to run it again, I don't know, in 10-15 years – why not?” he added. “That's a very special track-day car, let's call it that.”

Ocon is understood to be on the verge on signing a final contract to race with Haas from 2025, with the American squad announcing on Thursday that Kevin Magnussen will leave at 2024’s conclusion despite there still being one seat open for next year alongside Ollie Bearman.

When asked if there was more room for the display of his career achievements in his father’s garage, Ocon replied: “At the moment it is.

“We're going to be planning to move somewhere else where it will be on display and other people will be able to see it as well. But we plan on having it a little bit at the family garage for all of us to be able to see it and to enjoy it.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The significance of Ocon’s race-winning achievement being symbolised in the A521 was not lost on his father, who Ocon revealed had “cleaned the garage for three days and made sure you could eat on the floor, which was quite a lot of work”.

“It's a proud moment, for sure,” Ocon concluded. “We are all delighted.”

Read Also:

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Tsunoda: It would be "weird" for Red Bull to pick Lawson ahead of me
Next article Gasly: Alpine has "three good options" to drive in 2025, has pitched team to Sainz

Top Comments

Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
What are Magnussen's options after Haas F1 exit?

What are Magnussen's options after Haas F1 exit?

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
What are Magnussen's options after Haas F1 exit?
Magnussen to depart Haas after 2024 F1 season, Ocon closes on 2025 deal

Magnussen to depart Haas after 2024 F1 season, Ocon closes on 2025 deal

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Magnussen to depart Haas after 2024 F1 season, Ocon closes on 2025 deal
Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment

Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment
Esteban Ocon
More from
Esteban Ocon
If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?

If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?
The Austrian GP sprint qualifying mess that left Perez and Gasly stuck behind Ocon

The Austrian GP sprint qualifying mess that left Perez and Gasly stuck behind Ocon

Formula 1
Austrian GP
The Austrian GP sprint qualifying mess that left Perez and Gasly stuck behind Ocon
Ocon expects Alpine F1 team to keep rotating heavier chassis between drivers

Ocon expects Alpine F1 team to keep rotating heavier chassis between drivers

Formula 1
Ocon expects Alpine F1 team to keep rotating heavier chassis between drivers
Alpine
More from
Alpine
Gasly: Alpine has "three good options" to drive in 2025, has pitched team to Sainz

Gasly: Alpine has "three good options" to drive in 2025, has pitched team to Sainz

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Gasly: Alpine has "three good options" to drive in 2025, has pitched team to Sainz
Who is heading F1's midfield battle?

Who is heading F1's midfield battle?

Formula 1
Who is heading F1's midfield battle?
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

Latest news

WRC Latvia: Rovanpera stars on tricky super special to lead in Latvia

WRC Latvia: Rovanpera stars on tricky super special to lead in Latvia

WRC WRC
Rally Latvia
WRC Latvia: Rovanpera stars on tricky super special to lead in Latvia
Hamilton says Ralf Schumacher's coming-out sends "positive message"

Hamilton says Ralf Schumacher's coming-out sends "positive message"

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Hamilton says Ralf Schumacher's coming-out sends "positive message"
Verstappen: Red Bull's biggest Hungary upgrades crucial for F1 2024 hopes

Verstappen: Red Bull's biggest Hungary upgrades crucial for F1 2024 hopes

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Verstappen: Red Bull's biggest Hungary upgrades crucial for F1 2024 hopes
Exclusive: FIA to use new video checks for F1 flexi wing tricks at Belgian GP

Exclusive: FIA to use new video checks for F1 flexi wing tricks at Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Exclusive: FIA to use new video checks for F1 flexi wing tricks at Belgian GP

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?
Jon Noble: The fix it or ditch it dilemma now bugging F1 teams

Jon Noble: The fix it or ditch it dilemma now bugging F1 teams

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: The fix it or ditch it dilemma now bugging F1 teams
The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push

The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push
Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment

Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe