Formula 1 News

Szafnauer confident Piastri will race in F1 next year amid Williams links

Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer is confident Oscar Piastri will be racing in Formula 1 next year amid continued links to a possible seat with Williams.

Luke Smith
By:
After winning the Formula 3 and Formula 2 titles in consecutive years, Piastri has been serving as Alpine's reserve driver this season in tandem with an extensive private testing programme.

With two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso widely expected to continue his stint with Alpine beyond the end of the season, and Esteban Ocon under a long-term contract, the team has expressed an openness in loaning Piastri out to another team for next year.

Williams has emerged as the most likely destination for Piastri next year, likely replacing Nicholas Latifi, who has struggled to match new team-mate Alex Albon's form so far this season.

Speaking in Saturday's press conference ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Szafnauer said that Alpine had "some options" on Piastri that meant there was "no need to hurry" deciding on his future.

"We'll take our time and at the right moment within the silly season we'll have a look around and make those types of decisions," Szafnauer added.

Asked if he thought Piastri would be racing in F1 next year, Szafnauer replied: "Yes."

But Szafnauer was coy about any agreements already being in place, saying: "We don't talk about the details of our contracts we have with the drivers, that is something we never do.

"So as much as I'd like to tell you, I don't think I can, but what I do say is yes, that's the plan [for Piastri to race in F1 next year]."

Oscar Piastri, Reserve Driver, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Williams F1 boss Jost Capito acknowledged that Piastri was "ready to go into Formula 1" and was "one on the list for sure", but thought it would be "not just for us" through the wider silly season.

Latifi's struggles through the early part of this season have led to suggestions he could be replace by Piastri midway through the current campaign.

But Capito said that Williams would see out the year with its existing line-up given the contracts that are in place.

"We don't have any other plans," Capito said. "Both have a contract for the season, and our plan is to fulfil that."

Asked by Autosport about the speculation linking Piastri with a mid-season debut for Williams, Szafnauer said: "I've read the same and it is hard for me to predict the future on that, and I'd like not to.

"But I don't have any more knowledge than you do."

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
1 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
