Alonso blasts "obsolete" F1 qualifying despite Singapore rule tweak
Fernando Alonso believes the current Formula 1 qualifying format is “obsolete” and the only viable solution is a single-lap system.
His comments follow the FIA modifying the shootout regulations especially for the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix.
In the Friday night drivers’ briefing, Autosport understands that the grid voted unanimously to scrap the usual maximum lap time procedure.
Normally, an upper time limit is imposed for an in- and out-lap in qualifying that drivers must respect or else be considered to have gone “unnecessarily slowly”.
But amid the feeling that, on this occasion, having to keep within this restriction would harm tyre preparation while believing there was space at the track to avoid traffic issues, the drivers pushed for this clause to be dropped.
However, at the end of Q1, there was still a scrap for track position - with Max Verstappen notably cleared of impeding Williams rookie Logan Sargeant on the grounds that there was nowhere for the Red Bull driver to go amid the congestion.
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso said this shows the whole three-stage qualifying format is no longer fit for purpose, it having first been introduced for 2006.
Claiming drivers will continue to make life difficult for the FIA by pushing the rules regardless, the two-time world champion reckoned: “It is difficult to handle, I think.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
“Whatever [the FIA] do, we will find a way to sail that kind of rule.
“They have a very difficult job in terms of managing traffic on street circuits.”
Alonso therefore proposed a single-lap system - as used in 2003 - whereby cars run individually with only one shot at setting a time. The 42-year-old reckoned this was the only possible way forward.
The Spaniard continued: “I have said many times that there is only one way to find a solution which is single-lap qualifying.
“All the other solutions we can test but will never work because we will find a way.
“I think this qualifying format is obsolete. It has been the same for 20-25 years [sic], but the cars are not the same.
“We have hybrid engines, we have to charge [the battery], we have to cool the tyres, so the only way to go forward is one lap.”
McLaren driver Lando Norris clarified the drivers' efforts to change the lap time rules, saying: “Initially, the reasoning for having it was to limit approaching speed differences, especially in Monza.
“They said the reason for it was not to try and sort out traffic and overtaking but to sort out people going 10km/h when you go 300km/h into the last corner.
“That's not a safety issue, that's just driving to find your own position. If you don't want this, you can go out five minutes earlier and get on with your lap and do it yourself.
“I think it was a good decision that they made, it was better for everyone.”
Additional reporting by Adam Cooper
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
Why AlphaTauri skipped Verstappen's Singapore F1 impeding hearing
Latest news
Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split
Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split
10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix
10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix 10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix
Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season
Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season
Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are
Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.