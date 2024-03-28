All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Australian GP

Stella: Piastri has “gone a long way forward” and still has ‘more to cash in’

McLaren Formula 1 team principal Andrea Stella believes Oscar Piastri has come “a long way forward” with developing his race management and still has ‘more improvement to cash in’.

Matt Kew
Matt Kew
Upd:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Piastri, entering his second season in the top flight, bagged fourth place in his home race in Australia last weekend following a team-orders switch to fall behind stablemate Lando Norris.

Norris was faster running on fresher tyres, so the call was designed to minimise the risk of the pair clashing as Stella reckons the overtake on Piastri was already coming “naturally”.

But the Italian engineer still heaped praised on the gains Piastri has made with race pace and tyre management, saying the FIA F2 champion has “gone a long way forward” with McLaren.

Describing Piastri’s execution of the Albert Park race as “very, very good… in a delicate situation” with excessive tyre graining, Stella continued: “Even compared to last year in Australia, or even Japan, and other places at the start of the season, we've gone a long way forward.

“It's extremely encouraging to think that this is only coming at the start of the second season.”

Stella added that the future looked bright for Piastri, given he still had plenty to “cash in”.

He continued: “If you think how much he has to cash in more in terms of improvement, I think it looks very strong for the future from Oscar’s point of view. [In Australia], it was properly complicated.”

Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 3rd position, talk after the race

Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 3rd position, talk after the race

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Stella credited Piastri’s growing experience, ability to take in information and learn from scenarios for helping him take the steps forward.

“When I talk about adapting,” he went on, “this is not adapting to when a problem starts. This is adapting to prevent the problem to start.

“You sort have to understand from the context that, ‘Oh, this context would lead to this problem' before the problem actually manifests itself.

“When you are a rookie, you need to sort of lead into the problem and then realise how you got there.

“So, I think that's the mechanism where he is now much more aware that some conditions will lead to some problems.

“So, when he was driving the tyres around, I think he was feeling that if you overdo the front tyre a little bit then the tyres are not going to be happy from a graining point of view.

“So, you start to understand where is the limit potentially, even going one kph [faster].

“It's a fine tuning, almost like a self-calibration exercise through experience.”

Watch: What happened to Lewis’ Power Unit? | 2024 Australian GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Williams will have two F1 cars "without too many issues" in Japan
Next article Vasseur: More consistent car means Ferrari F1 drivers no longer in "survival mode"
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Wolff: Vasseur and Italy deserve Ferrari F1 success after 2023 troubles

Wolff: Vasseur and Italy deserve Ferrari F1 success after 2023 troubles

Formula 1
Australian GP
Wolff: Vasseur and Italy deserve Ferrari F1 success after 2023 troubles
Stella: Red Bull didn’t enjoy F1 tyre advantage at high-graining Melbourne

Stella: Red Bull didn’t enjoy F1 tyre advantage at high-graining Melbourne

Formula 1
Australian GP
Stella: Red Bull didn’t enjoy F1 tyre advantage at high-graining Melbourne
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
Oscar Piastri
More from
Oscar Piastri
Piastri: McLaren team orders "completely fair" in F1 Australia GP

Piastri: McLaren team orders "completely fair" in F1 Australia GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Piastri: McLaren team orders "completely fair" in F1 Australia GP
McLaren will “protect” Piastri from busy Melbourne F1 schedule

McLaren will “protect” Piastri from busy Melbourne F1 schedule

Formula 1
McLaren will “protect” Piastri from busy Melbourne F1 schedule
Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?

Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?
McLaren
More from
McLaren
Bird: Imminent Formula E victories “not expected again” ahead of Tokyo E-Prix

Bird: Imminent Formula E victories “not expected again” ahead of Tokyo E-Prix

Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
Bird: Imminent Formula E victories “not expected again” ahead of Tokyo E-Prix
Stella: Leclerc finished ahead of Norris on merit in F1 Australian GP

Stella: Leclerc finished ahead of Norris on merit in F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Stella: Leclerc finished ahead of Norris on merit in F1 Australian GP
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Latest news

Friday favourite: The LMP1 beast that became an extension of Davidson

Friday favourite: The LMP1 beast that became an extension of Davidson

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Friday favourite: The LMP1 beast that became an extension of Davidson
Aprilia needs "better bike" to be stronger in 2025 MotoGP rider market

Aprilia needs "better bike" to be stronger in 2025 MotoGP rider market

MGP MotoGP
Aprilia needs "better bike" to be stronger in 2025 MotoGP rider market
Bird: Imminent Formula E victories “not expected again” ahead of Tokyo E-Prix

Bird: Imminent Formula E victories “not expected again” ahead of Tokyo E-Prix

FE Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
Bird: Imminent Formula E victories “not expected again” ahead of Tokyo E-Prix
RB must give Ricciardo an F1 car "he's more comfortable with"

RB must give Ricciardo an F1 car "he's more comfortable with"

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
RB must give Ricciardo an F1 car "he's more comfortable with"

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The lucrative deal that points to F1 Academy’s rude health

The lucrative deal that points to F1 Academy’s rude health

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The lucrative deal that points to F1 Academy’s rude health
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe