Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The essential quality F1's star rookie has to harness better Next / The inside story of the epic Alesi Ferrari F1 Monaco video
Formula 1 News

Steiner finds it "difficult" to say right things to Haas F1 duo

By:

Haas Formula 1 team boss Gunther Steiner has admitted that he finds it ‘difficult’ at times to say the right things to his new rookie drivers.

Steiner finds it "difficult" to say right things to Haas F1 duo

The American-owned outfit is facing a difficult remainder of the season following its decision to not develop its car, which means it has fallen to the back of the field.

Both Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin have endured tough times in the opening two races as they adapt to F1 machinery, and Steiner is well aware that he needs to carefully manage the situation.

While Steiner has a reputation for being brutally honest with his feelings on drivers, as was often seen in the Netflix: Drive to Survive series, he says he is having to be more cautious in what he says.

Speaking to the In the Fast Lane podcast that is produced by the Australian Grand Prix corporation, Steiner explained that saying the wrong thing to his drivers could end up having a negative impact.

“I need to think a lot more and analyse a lot more where we can make the quickest gains,” he said.

“It's difficult sometimes, because the wrong words maybe do the wrong things. So, for me, the biggest challenge is to give them the confidence that they are confident in what they are doing.

“Think about that you're a 21-22 year old guy, which comes into Formula 1, and all the pressure is on you. It's not easy, just in your head, to deal with it.

"Never mind to race one of these cars, which are very tricky - so it's just like trying to fill in, where I can see weaknesses where they struggle most.”

Steiner said that even experienced drivers like Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen needed encouragement at times to deliver to their best.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, with a damaged front wing

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, with a damaged front wing

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“I mean, Kevin, the first year, when he came to us, I would say, even if he had done already two years in F1, he was pretty insecure and not believing in himself," revealed Steiner.

"So he was also a little bit to be helped, but he picked up very quick once he saw that the team is behind him, and that we are supporting him.

“And that is what I try to do with Mick and Nikita, to just tell them 'we are here for you guys, we are your first helpers, you know, you need to trust us, we are doing the best we can to help you'.

"You just need to keep your head down, focus, work hard and just be concentrated.”

Steiner says that Schumacher is ‘very humble’ in his approach to the job, while his teammate Nikita Mazepin has had a more difficult start in the wake of some early season incidents in Bahrain and Imola.

“I would say his confidence got a little bit knocked when he came in," Steiner added.

"You know, Bahrain was very difficult circumstances, with the track and with the wind, and he had a few spins and I think that made him a little bit insecure. Then, as I said, Mick did a great job.

“But I think he's now coming to grips with that, you know. He made a big step forward in Imola. So I think he will come up.

"But for sure it was a little bit more of a shock feeling for him, but he is getting his act together in the moment, you know, I can see that he's making progress. I spoke with him all over the weekend, you know, just trying to mentor him through to do the best he can.”

Additional reporting by Oleg Karpov

shares
comments

Related video

The essential quality F1's star rookie has to harness better

Previous article

The essential quality F1's star rookie has to harness better

Next article

The inside story of the epic Alesi Ferrari F1 Monaco video

The inside story of the epic Alesi Ferrari F1 Monaco video
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

21h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

59m
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
F1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
F1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
F1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko
F1

Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko

20h
Latest videos
What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
18h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
19h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Binotto praises Leclerc appearing at Monaco F1 podium Monaco GP
Formula 1

Binotto praises Leclerc appearing at Monaco F1 podium

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Latest news

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.