Hitech submits application for 2026 F1 entry as it announces new investor
British racing team Hitech has formally confirmed it has lodged an entry to join the Formula 1 grid in 2026, after revealing a major new investment deal.
The Silverstone-based squad, which currently races in F2, F3 and F4, announced on Monday that its parent company Hitech Global Holdings Limited had sold a 25% stake to Kazakh businessman Vladimir Kim.
Kim’s main interests are in the mining, banking and aviation sectors, with his Kazakhmys and KAZ Minerals Group’s work in extraction and processing of copper ore making it one of the top 10 copper producers in the world.
Previously Kim’s companies have sponsored Kazakh athletes, including boxing champions Gennadiy Golovkin and Serik Sapiyev, as well as top-ranked tennis players, but the Hitech deal is his first foray into international motor racing.
Speaking about the deal, Kim said: “Motorsport has been a long-standing personal interest for me, and I am delighted to be entering into a partnership with an organisation that has enjoyed success in so many categories and has such ambitions for its future.
“We have an established involvement with sport; however, this is our first global investment in motorsport. Its dynamic appeal, growing exposure, business-to-business marketing opportunities and burgeoning fan base are aligned with my ambitions personally and commercially.”
Gabriele Mini, Hitech Pulse-Eight
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Hitech CEO Oliver Oakes added: “I am delighted to welcome Vladimir Kim to the Hitech group. During our discussions we found many natural synergies and I know that his support will be invaluable as we seek to build on Hitech’s success and work towards achieving its broader ambitions over the years to come.”
The investment deal comes as Hitech hopes to get the nod from the FIA to be able to join the F1 grid in the near future, as it officially announced it has lodged an application to secure a slot from 2026.
In the press release detailing the new investment, Hitech said that its F1 ambition was a “move that would complete its single-seater ladder and demonstrate that Hitech has all the right people, experience and resources to compete alongside the best teams in the world.”
The FIA is currently evaluating bids from a number of parties interested in joining the grid.
As well as Hitech, other outfits to have confirmed their applications are Andretti, which has formed a partnership with Cadillac, and former BAR boss Craig Pollock who has revealed plans for ‘Formula Equal’ which is a team made up with a 50:50 male-female ratio of staff.
Why Aston Martin won’t copy Red Bull F1 floor design
Red Bull: F1 rivals would love to see us fall flat on our face
Latest news
FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion
FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion
How Lexus almost lost milestone IMSA GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen
How Lexus almost lost milestone IMSA GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen How Lexus almost lost milestone IMSA GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen
Autosport Podcast: Andy Wallace on Le Mans and the best sportscars never to race there
Autosport Podcast: Andy Wallace on Le Mans and the best sportscars never to race there Autosport Podcast: Andy Wallace on Le Mans and the best sportscars never to race there
Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles
Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles
The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy
The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy
Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?
Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?
The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator
The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history
The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history
The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023
The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023 The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023
The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress
The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.