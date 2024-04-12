Shanghai works to remove bumps ahead of F1 return
The Shanghai Formula 1 circuit has completed work to grind down some surface bumps ahead of the return of the Chinese Grand Prix next week.
Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
F1 will be racing in Shanghai for the first time since 2019, and its addition to the calendar this year is especially interesting as it is the first time that the ground effect cars introduced from 2022 will have driven there.
The current generation of F1 machinery is more sensitive to bumps, a common feature at the Shanghai venue because the track is built on swampland where ground movement is common.
Mindful about the need for an increased focus on bumps, repairs have been completed at various parts of the circuit to remove any bumps that could cause problems.
Following an FIA track inspection that took place at the end of last year, Shanghai worked with Herman Tilke's engineering and architect company to grid down and reseal areas of the track that were of concern.
Despite work to address the bumps, F1 teams are still facing a great deal of uncertainty heading into the event because little data exists about the characteristics of the track surface.
Things are further complicated by the fact that it is a sprint race weekend, so teams will have just one practice session before starting qualifying for Saturday's short event.
Pirelli Formula 1 chief engineer Simone Berra explained recently that China was effectively being treated like a new event because previous knowledge was of little relevance.
F1 last raced in China prior to the pandemic in 2019
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
"It's like a new circuit, honestly," said Berra when asked by Autosport about the return to China. "Because we have new cars, new tyres, the 18-inch [rims].
"The track was really not used in five years, it was just used for one race per year or something like that. So, it will be really green and quite dirty, although obviously, they will clean the track.
"And we need to understand even from tarmac measurement pre-event how it has changed.
"In the past, it was quite rough in terms of both micro and macro roughness. We need to understand how ageing has gone in the last years.
"So not much data, and even for the teams it will be a big challenge, not just for us, but for the teams even more probably."
Shanghai officials are also working on new grandstands for the sell-out crowd, although some areas will not be ready in time for this year's race.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Ticktum surprised other teams didn't copy ERT's "simple" Misano Formula E strategy
Ex-F1 racer Pirro makes motorbike racing debut at Goodwood
What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a Dream Weekend in Miami
MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales beats Acosta to pole as Martins crashes
Autosport Plus
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Ranking Derek Warwick’s top 10 greatest races
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet
How a carryover Alpine blighted by politics gave Ocon an improbable F1 win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments