All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Canadian GP

Sauber's Bottas and Zhou to start F1 Canadian GP from pitlane

Sauber Formula 1 duo Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will start the Canadian Grand Prix from the pitlane after making parc ferme changes to their cars.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Bottas and Zhou both endured a disappointing qualifying session on Saturday in Montreal.

Bottas qualified 17th after narrowly missing the cut to Q2, while his Chinese team-mate was further behind in 20th following a lack of running in FP1 and contact with the wall in FP3, which put him on the back foot for qualifying.

Because both cars are already far behind on the grid for what is expected to be a race in mixed weather conditions, Sauber has taken the opportunity to make car changes in parc ferme.

Both Bottas and Zhou have reverted to an older specification of rear wing, which under parc ferme rules means they are forced to start from the pitlane.

Sauber had brought a new rear wing this weekend with a reduced flap and redesigned main plane for the low-drag requirements of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, which also came with a different beam wing, but the Swiss team has now gone back to an older design.

Bottas' car has also been fitted with a third energy store and a third set of control electronics, breaching the maximum allocation of two components allowed for the season.

That would have netted the Finn a grid penalty, but that has now been absorbed by the pitlane start.

Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44, leaves the garage

Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44, leaves the garage

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"Qualifying confirms that we are lacking performance in the single lap," Sauber team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi stated.

"We have already seen in the last races that our main competitors took a step forward, pushing us to the bottom of the midfield in terms of qualifying pace.

"The race will be once again difficult for us, and we must maximise every opportunity that may arise.

Read Also:

"We have previously shown that we can deliver a better race pace, but we can’t hide the fact that it’s another difficult weekend for us. Still, we’ll do our best to improve our position.”

Sauber, which in a transitional phase before morphing into the Audi factory team in 2026, is currently the only team without points on the board in 2024, languishing in 10th and last place of the constructors' table.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Norris warns F1 won't be as excitingly close with 2026 new rules
Next article Live: F1 Canadian GP commentary and updates

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Vasseur: Ferrari won't overreact to F1 Canada disaster where "everything went wrong"

Vasseur: Ferrari won't overreact to F1 Canada disaster where "everything went wrong"

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Vasseur: Ferrari won't overreact to F1 Canada disaster where "everything went wrong"
FIA admonishes F1 Canadian GP promoter over track invasion

FIA admonishes F1 Canadian GP promoter over track invasion

Formula 1
Canadian GP
FIA admonishes F1 Canadian GP promoter over track invasion
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Valtteri Bottas
More from
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas hit with grid penalty for impeding Piastri in Miami F1 sprint qualifying

Bottas hit with grid penalty for impeding Piastri in Miami F1 sprint qualifying

Formula 1
Miami GP
Bottas hit with grid penalty for impeding Piastri in Miami F1 sprint qualifying
Mooted F1 points system like "putting a plaster on a big cut" - Ocon

Mooted F1 points system like "putting a plaster on a big cut" - Ocon

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Mooted F1 points system like "putting a plaster on a big cut" - Ocon
The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress

The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Sauber F1 Team launch
The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress
Sauber
More from
Sauber
Sauber hires former Red Bull, McLaren engineer to bolster F1 technical team

Sauber hires former Red Bull, McLaren engineer to bolster F1 technical team

Formula 1
Sauber hires former Red Bull, McLaren engineer to bolster F1 technical team
Sauber to add 'important' Imola upgrades to cure F1 pitstop woes

Sauber to add 'important' Imola upgrades to cure F1 pitstop woes

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Sauber to add 'important' Imola upgrades to cure F1 pitstop woes
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

Latest news

The story behind Ocon's Canadian GP Alpine F1 outburst

The story behind Ocon's Canadian GP Alpine F1 outburst

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
The story behind Ocon's Canadian GP Alpine F1 outburst
10 things we learned at the 2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

10 things we learned at the 2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
10 things we learned at the 2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix
Vasseur: Ferrari won't overreact to F1 Canada disaster where "everything went wrong"

Vasseur: Ferrari won't overreact to F1 Canada disaster where "everything went wrong"

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Vasseur: Ferrari won't overreact to F1 Canada disaster where "everything went wrong"
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe