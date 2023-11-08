Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

Sainz suspects Brazil F1 launch problems caused by one faulty clutch

Carlos Sainz reckons a faulty clutch was to blame for his struggles to launch the Ferrari Formula 1 car across the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

The Spaniard lined up sixth on the grid following Charles Leclerc's formation lap retirement but lost out at the getaway to Sergio Perez and George Russell to slip to eighth by the time the race was red-flagged for a hefty Turn 1 shunt involving Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen.

Sainz then radioed to say his team needed to “bin” the clutch as he bemoaned start problems all weekend. He would later complain about the left gear shift paddle “sticking”.

The Singapore GP winner confirmed it was a faulty part rather than a calibration issue.

Asked by Autosport to explain his poor getaway, Sainz said: “[It was] the same as [Saturday] and the same as every single start that I've done this weekend.

“I’m very disappointed because it obviously cost us probably some points over the weekend.

“We had a problem since the beginning of practice. We weren’t able to really tune it and adapt it to the track and we have been struggling a lot with getaways and it's such a shame.”

Sainz added that launches had been a strength of Ferrari all season but realised quickly that the team was “struggling a lot”.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Sainz’s own reliability scares came after second-starting team-mate Charles Leclerc crashed out on the formation lap due to an electronics failure that killed the engine hydraulics and power steering.

“Thank God nothing happened to me,” said Sainz. “It's a shame because I think with Charles in the race it would have been a great opportunity to take away points from Mercedes.

“But also, the car pace wasn't great either. So, Aston [Martin], McLaren and Red Bull were up in front, and we couldn't fight them really much. A missed opportunity, I think.”

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur reckoned the clutch issues for Sainz were not as widespread as his driver had made out, saying that the launch at the restart after the red flag was spot on.

The French engineer explained: “On the first start, he had a poor start. The second one went well. We need to understand exactly what happened on the first one, but it was not the best.

Read Also:

“We are struggling a little bit with the starts. Obviously, if you have a look, it’s marginal but the second one went pretty well.

“[Interlagos] is also a bit more difficult because you’re starting with your position a little bit on a hill.”

Vasseur reckoned that Sainz’s gearshift issue had only lasted for one corner.

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

shares
comments
Previous article McLaren: Tyre wear is where Red Bull F1 makes the difference
Next article Perez F1 recovery aided by back to “basics” approach, says Red Bull
Matt Kew
More
Matt Kew
Ricciardo calls out "lame" rule which left him lapped at Brazil restart

Ricciardo calls out "lame" rule which left him lapped at Brazil restart

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Ricciardo calls out "lame" rule which left him lapped at Brazil restart Ricciardo calls out "lame" rule which left him lapped at Brazil restart

Ricciardo ducked in cockpit to avoid “frisbeeing” F1 tyre

Ricciardo ducked in cockpit to avoid “frisbeeing” F1 tyre

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Ricciardo ducked in cockpit to avoid “frisbeeing” F1 tyre Ricciardo ducked in cockpit to avoid “frisbeeing” F1 tyre

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Carlos Sainz
More
Carlos Sainz
Ferrari F1 duo stumped for answers after “strange” Mexico front row lockout

Ferrari F1 duo stumped for answers after “strange” Mexico front row lockout

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Ferrari F1 duo stumped for answers after “strange” Mexico front row lockout Ferrari F1 duo stumped for answers after “strange” Mexico front row lockout

Sainz pulled “Monaco Loews” move on Hamilton at F1 US GP start

Sainz pulled “Monaco Loews” move on Hamilton at F1 US GP start

Formula 1
United States GP

Sainz pulled “Monaco Loews” move on Hamilton at F1 US GP start Sainz pulled “Monaco Loews” move on Hamilton at F1 US GP start

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Ferrari
More
Ferrari
Ferrari 'proud' of Bahrain WEC podium with third-best car

Ferrari 'proud' of Bahrain WEC podium with third-best car

WEC
Bahrain

Ferrari 'proud' of Bahrain WEC podium with third-best car Ferrari 'proud' of Bahrain WEC podium with third-best car

Leclerc reveals how electronic command issue triggered F1 crash

Leclerc reveals how electronic command issue triggered F1 crash

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Leclerc reveals how electronic command issue triggered F1 crash Leclerc reveals how electronic command issue triggered F1 crash

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Latest news

Daytona 24 winner Braun remains in IMSA with LMP2 deal after MSR exit

Daytona 24 winner Braun remains in IMSA with LMP2 deal after MSR exit

IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24 winner Braun remains in IMSA with LMP2 deal after MSR exit Daytona 24 winner Braun remains in IMSA with LMP2 deal after MSR exit

Why Brazil wasn’t a pointless exercise for Piastri after restarting a lap down

Why Brazil wasn’t a pointless exercise for Piastri after restarting a lap down

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Why Brazil wasn’t a pointless exercise for Piastri after restarting a lap down Why Brazil wasn’t a pointless exercise for Piastri after restarting a lap down

Top 10: Ranking the best IndyCar race drives of 2023

Top 10: Ranking the best IndyCar race drives of 2023

INDY IndyCar

Top 10: Ranking the best IndyCar race drives of 2023 Top 10: Ranking the best IndyCar race drives of 2023

Abiteboul wants Hyundai to be the “Red Bull Racing of WRC”

Abiteboul wants Hyundai to be the “Red Bull Racing of WRC”

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

Abiteboul wants Hyundai to be the “Red Bull Racing of WRC” Abiteboul wants Hyundai to be the “Red Bull Racing of WRC”

Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks

Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe