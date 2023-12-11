Sainz: Singapore F1 win proves Ferrari can deliver under pressure
Carlos Sainz believes his win in Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix shows Ferrari can deliver under pressure as he took the only non-Red Bull victory of the 2023 season.
Photo by: Ferrari
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren
