Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Domenicali wants F1 to avoid "boomerang" American driver Next / 2022 F1 Australian GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Sainz: Saudi Arabian GP lessons key to understand Ferrari F1 car struggles

Carlos Sainz Jr believes the lessons from the Saudi Arabia Formula 1 race weekend will help him better understand his early-season struggles with Ferrari’s new 2022 car.

Luke Smith
By:
Sainz: Saudi Arabian GP lessons key to understand Ferrari F1 car struggles

Sainz has started the year with back-to-back podium finishes, following home team-mate Charles Leclerc in Bahrain to complete a Ferrari 1-2 before taking third in Saudi Arabia.

But Sainz has been open about his difficulty in matching Leclerc through the early part of the year, calling Bahrain his “most difficult weekend” as a Ferrari driver.

Sainz was reluctant to reveal what his exact struggles with the F1-75 car were, but said that driving the Jeddah track twice in the space of four months was a useful way to see where he was behind compared to last year.

“This has been one of the best experiences year so far, experience in terms of just going to a track that 100 days ago, I was here with a super high level of confidence with last year's car,” Sainz said after the race in Saudi Arabia.

“I was super-weak in quali and in the race. And I knew exactly what to expect from the car and what the car was giving me.

“One hundred days later, I come back and in corners where last year I was very strong, this year, I seem to be struggling quite a bit more and I'm not driving the car the way that it should be driven.

 

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“Together with the car not giving me exactly a feeling that I need for my driving, this combination of things is what I'm working on this week. And I think I've made a step forward and I've made a step in the right direction for the race.

“But I must say that has also given me the awareness of the two or three type of corner, the two or three places, that last year I was feeling so confident and comfortable that this year I'm not.

“It has given me good data points to work on and become stronger for the future.”

Read Also:

Despite his struggles fully understanding the new Ferrari car, Sainz sits second in the championship after the first two races, 12 points behind Leclerc and seven points clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Sainz qualified third in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, never finishing more than two-tenths of a second shy of the pole position time.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Domenicali wants F1 to avoid "boomerang" American driver
Previous article

Domenicali wants F1 to avoid "boomerang" American driver
Next article

2022 F1 Australian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

2022 F1 Australian GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Domenicali wants F1 to avoid "boomerang" American driver
Formula 1

Domenicali wants F1 to avoid "boomerang" American driver

Despite the need for DRS, are F1’s new rules working?
Formula 1

Despite the need for DRS, are F1’s new rules working?

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Plus
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Carlos Sainz Jr More
Carlos Sainz Jr
Leclerc: F1 2022 races would be "very boring" without DRS Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: F1 2022 races would be "very boring" without DRS

FIA created ‘unnecessary mess’ with late F1 call - Sainz Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

FIA created ‘unnecessary mess’ with late F1 call - Sainz

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Binotto: Leclerc driving like someone who can win F1 title
Formula 1

Binotto: Leclerc driving like someone who can win F1 title

Ferrari believes Red Bull's Saudi F1 downforce choice "merits analysis" Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari believes Red Bull's Saudi F1 downforce choice "merits analysis"

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer Saudi Arabian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer

Latest news

2022 F1 Australian GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Australian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Sainz: Saudi Arabian GP lessons key to understand Ferrari F1 car struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Saudi Arabian GP lessons key to understand Ferrari F1 car struggles

Domenicali wants F1 to avoid "boomerang" American driver
Formula 1 Formula 1

Domenicali wants F1 to avoid "boomerang" American driver

Haas "learned in 2019" not to rush F1 upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas "learned in 2019" not to rush F1 upgrades

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Plus

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their team-mates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle Plus

The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle

The start to the 2022 Formula 1 season has been thrilling, as Ferrari and Red Bull battled for dominance in cars that are more or less matched - but are achieving the lap time in different ways. But, how teams approach development under the new cost cap rules will play a key factor in the title battle going forward

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2022
Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Plus

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

OPINION: From having no races in America between 2007 and 2012, Formula 1 will now boast three Stateside contests in 2023 when Las Vegas returns to the calendar with a Saturday night race slated for a November slot. It's a big moment for F1, as it shows just how far it has come under the ownership of Liberty Media

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2022
Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton? Plus

Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton?

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have engaged in two thrilling wheel-to-wheel scraps from the opening two 2022 Formula 1 races. Those haven’t ended in controversy, which has raised a question over how their rivalry compares to Verstappen’s against Lewis Hamilton in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 30, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc's Jeddah duel showed DRS still has a place in F1 Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc's Jeddah duel showed DRS still has a place in F1

With Formula 1's shift to ground effect aerodynamics, it was hoped that the championship could eventually do away with DRS if the new cars could catch and pass each other more effectively. But DRS enhanced the duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, showing the drag reduction system still has a place in F1

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022 Plus

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022

Lewis Hamilton took a surprise podium in the Bahrain F1 season opener, but his struggles in Jeddah underlined that much work still needs to be done for Mercedes to be contending for wins again. The team will hope that Hamilton's upturn in form after a sluggish start to a season featuring a new rules set, in 2009, can be replicated

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc’s detection zone tactics in Saudi thriller Plus

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc’s detection zone tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.