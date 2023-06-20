Subscribe
Previous / Pirelli mystified as F1 teams reject chance to race blanket-free inters
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Sainz: Ferrari F1 could "show its true pace" at Canadian GP

Carlos Sainz says a lack of tyre degradation in Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix allowed his Ferrari team to finally "show its true pace" during the race.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Starting from 10th and 11th respectively after a problematic mixed weather qualifying session, Charles Leclerc and Sainz successfully used a one-stop strategy to move up the order and finish fourth and fifth.

Not only was getting the race strategy right a welcome reprieve for the beleaguered outfit, but Ferrari also showed much better race pace and consistency in Montreal's dry race after struggling mightily at the high-speed Barcelona circuit.

Sainz said Canada's layout allowed Ferrari to finally show its true pace, which was much closer to that the front-runners.

"I knew Canada was going to be a better track and it was confirmed on Friday pace already," he said when asked by Autosport about how track-specific Ferrari's improvement was.

"We just confirmed that at a lower deg circuit, also slower speed corners, which we know we are stronger at. And today we could show a bit more our true pace.

"It felt like we would have had fun there at the front if we would have started a bit more upfront. But solid pace, solid strategy also.

"Let's see how the higher speed circuits are, going back to Austria, Silverstone next."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Leclerc also cautioned that Montreal's race day performance on the colder, low-downforce Circuit Gilles Villeneuve could yet prove a false dawn if Ferrari can't confirm its new-found consistency in the next couple of races before the summer break.

"I would be careful saying that because I felt like tyre management today wasn't a big thing for anybody," Leclerc replied when probed by Autosport about Ferrari's improved tyre use.

"It felt good. But again, this track is very particular, so I will wait before Austria to hopefully confirm what we felt this weekend."

Both Ferraris stayed out under an early safety car, which eventually gave them the free air they craved to get out of the midfield DRS train.

"We decided to stay on track during the first safety car, which I think was a good strategy. I think we did a great race management today all in all: tyre management, strategy," said Leclerc.

"The feeling with the car was also better than the first part of the season, at least for me, so it's positive.

"But then fourth is not where we want to be. We want to be fighting for first positions again."

Additional reporting by Jake Boxall-Legge

shares
comments

Related video

Pirelli mystified as F1 teams reject chance to race blanket-free inters
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Magnussen: "Who am I to complain" about Canada F1 De Vries tangle

Magnussen: "Who am I to complain" about Canada F1 De Vries tangle

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Magnussen: "Who am I to complain" about Canada F1 De Vries tangle Magnussen: "Who am I to complain" about Canada F1 De Vries tangle

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Carlos Sainz More
Carlos Sainz
Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding

Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding

Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness

Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari plans factory talks over Canada Q2 F1 strategy calls

Ferrari plans factory talks over Canada Q2 F1 strategy calls

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Ferrari plans factory talks over Canada Q2 F1 strategy calls Ferrari plans factory talks over Canada Q2 F1 strategy calls

Jacques Villeneuve hits out at abuse over Leclerc F1 helmet tribute

Jacques Villeneuve hits out at abuse over Leclerc F1 helmet tribute

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Jacques Villeneuve hits out at abuse over Leclerc F1 helmet tribute Jacques Villeneuve hits out at abuse over Leclerc F1 helmet tribute

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Latest news

Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024

Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024

LM Le Mans

Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024 Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024

Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”

Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya

Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon” Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”

FIA hints at F1 grid access clampdown after Neymar Spanish GP incident

FIA hints at F1 grid access clampdown after Neymar Spanish GP incident

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

FIA hints at F1 grid access clampdown after Neymar Spanish GP incident FIA hints at F1 grid access clampdown after Neymar Spanish GP incident

New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar

New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar

FE Formula E
Portland

New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023 The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

The science behind battery development and use in F1

The science behind battery development and use in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The science behind battery development and use in F1 The science behind battery development and use in F1

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe