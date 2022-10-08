Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Norris expects Verstappen to land penalty for Suzuka F1 Q3 near-miss Next / Verstappen keeps Japanese GP pole after reprimand for Norris incident
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Sainz "fed up" with trend of narrowly losing F1 pole to Verstappen and Leclerc

Carlos Sainz says he is "fed up" of narrowly missing out on pole position after the Ferrari Formula 1 driver landed third in qualifying for the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:
Sainz "fed up" with trend of narrowly losing F1 pole to Verstappen and Leclerc

The Spaniard, who notched his two F1 poles earlier this year at Silverstone and Spa, fell short in the Q3 shootout at Suzuka to slip behind pacesetter Max Verstappen and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

Sainz appeared to have the measure of a scruffy Leclerc throughout the dry running on Saturday but at the death in qualifying, he slipped behind and was 0.057s adrift of Red Bull driver Verstappen's benchmark time.

This he blamed on overworking the soft Pirelli tyres leading up to the final chicane to lose rear traction.

Explaining the run, Sainz said: "It was a good lap. Clean all the way until the last chicane. There, probably I overcooked a bit the tyres going in and it cost me quite a bit of lap time.

"But [there was] another half a tenth that we could have got there."

He added: "It was a very clean lap, a very good lap all the way until the last corner. I picked up quite a bit of wheelspin, just a bit too much for my rear tyres in that last lap."

After his early-season complaints over handling the twitchy rear end of the Ferrari F1-75 compared to Leclerc, Sainz has closed his one-lap shortcomings to his teammate.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

British GP victor Sainz missed out on pole in Hungary by 0.044s to George Russell and after topping qualifying at Spa, was third at Zandvoort and a narrow 0.092s off the pace.

Despite the gap growing to a little over two tenths for the most recent Italian and Singapore GPs, Sainz said he was "fed up" with his near misses but was determined to earn another pole over the four remaining rounds.

Read Also:

He said: "I'm a bit fed up of being half a tenth off from pole. I think it's been a few qualis now, consecutive since Zandvoort.

"Also, before the summer break, where we are all three very tight with each other. But somehow it tends to fall into Max or Charles' hands instead of mine.

"Hopefully towards the end of this season, I will end up getting one and get it out of the way."

shares
comments
Norris expects Verstappen to land penalty for Suzuka F1 Q3 near-miss
Previous article

Norris expects Verstappen to land penalty for Suzuka F1 Q3 near-miss
Next article

Verstappen keeps Japanese GP pole after reprimand for Norris incident

Verstappen keeps Japanese GP pole after reprimand for Norris incident
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
F1 Japanese GP: Verstappen shades Leclerc to pole by 0.01s at Suzuka Japanese GP
Formula 1

F1 Japanese GP: Verstappen shades Leclerc to pole by 0.01s at Suzuka

2023 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1

2023 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Binotto feels ‘pessimistic’ over budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity Japanese GP
Formula 1

Binotto feels ‘pessimistic’ over budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity

Leclerc "surprised" at how Perez surged clear in F1 Singapore GP closing stages Singapore GP
Formula 1

Leclerc "surprised" at how Perez surged clear in F1 Singapore GP closing stages

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell Plus
Formula 1

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell

Latest news

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos
DTM DTM

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos

Dennis Olsen, Thomas Preining, David Schumacher, Nick Cassidy and Rolf Ineichen are all set to miss the Hockenheim DTM finale after their cars sustained heavy damage in an incident-filled race on Saturday.

Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move

Pierre Gasly says joining Alpine “very quickly” felt like the right move for his Formula 1 career once talks started over a deal for 2023.

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Hockenheim Race 1 "farce"
DTM DTM

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Hockenheim Race 1 "farce"

Audi Sport customer racing boss Chris Reinke has called for DTM to adjust the Balance of Performance for the Hockenheim finale, describing the situation in Saturday’s penultimate race as a “farce”.

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale

Tom Ingram left the Brands Hatch Grand Prix qualifying lap record in smithereens after taking an utterly dominant pole position for the final round of the British Touring Car Championship.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Plus

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

After seemingly being stuck in limbo at AlphaTauri - too good to let go, but not a realistic prospect for a Red Bull return - Pierre Gasly has finally shaken off the shackles to join Alpine. A fresh start at the French team should do Gasly the world of good, but he must adapt quickly. Oh, and work with a team-mate with whom he's had a fractious relationship...

Formula 1
20 h
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver Plus

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as OLEG KARPOV found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Plus

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Plus

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP Plus

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams Plus

The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams

What happens, asks MATT KEW, if the old adage of win on a Sunday, sell on a Monday is no longer true for F1 manufacturers?

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.