Previous / How Hamilton has lifted Norris' self-belief on and off track
Formula 1 News

Sainz: 2021 “doesn't feel like my strongest season in F1 definitely”

By:

Carlos Sainz feels the 2021 Formula 1 season is not his strongest yet despite having been a good match to teammate Charles Leclerc in only his first year at Ferrari.

Sainz: 2021 “doesn't feel like my strongest season in F1 definitely”

Sainz joined the Scuderia after a two-year spell at McLaren and, unlike other drivers changing teams this year, was up to speed nearly straight away.

The Spaniard has scored two podium finishes, including second place at Monaco, and is now ahead of Leclerc in the standings pending the result of the appeal following Sebastian Vettel's disqualification from the Hungarian GP.

While Sainz admits he has been delighted with how he has integrated within the Maranello-based squad, he believes he is yet to have a grand prix weekend in which he gets everything right.

"It doesn't feel like my strongest season in F1 definitely," Sainz said after the Hungarian GP. "I feel like there's a lot of points, a lot of missed opportunities here and there.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21 crashes in qualifying

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21 crashes in qualifying

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"I think I said that before this race that I feel like I haven't maximised a weekend, yet as a Ferrari driver I haven't put a whole weekend together, and this is something that I used to do very well.

"And for some reason, maybe it's just being part of a team, it just takes time, to maximise weekends."

He added: "I am happy with the way that I am integrating in the team and the first half of the season.

"I'm very happy, particularly with the speed I've had with the car and since race one I felt like I was on top of the car and I was able to push it to the limit and be on the pace straight away in pretty much every circuit I've been to."

Sainz finished fourth on the road in Hungary before he was elevated to third after second-placed Vettel was disqualified for a fuel infringement.

The Ferrari driver had to recover from a mistake in qualifying, however, after crashing in Q2 and finishing down in 15th position.

Read Also:

He feels that that accident highlights how he still needs to iron out mistakes this year.

"This weekend I think is the best example," he said. "I did a mistake in quali, I paid the price in the race.

"And there was one strange thing going on the pitstop that didn't allow us to release, we missed a podium opportunity because of that, and all of a sudden the whole weekend doesn't taste that good, you know, because I feel like we could have scored even better points.

"So this weekend is a very good example of how the first 10/11 races have felt like I had very good speed... But for some reason something didn't quite go to plan and we ended up where we ended up."

How Hamilton has lifted Norris' self-belief on and off track

Previous article

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track
How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Plus

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

After seven seasons of absolute dominance, Mercedes is now faced with a stark reality: through circumstances beyond its control it is struggling to maintain pre-eminence over one of its most ambitious rivals. Worst of all, it saw this scenario coming – but could do nothing about it, as GP RACING reveals

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2021
The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Plus

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Alpine raised eyebrows when it awarded Esteban Ocon an unusual three-year contract. Even more so when his performances seemed to tail off once he had that contract in his pocket. Now, after Ocon brilliantly seized the moment to win in Hungary, Alpine’s decision seems to be vindicated. LUKE SMITH analyses why Ocon loosened his Mercedes ties to stick with ‘Team Enstone’

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2021
How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator Plus

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator

As a young boy, Carlos Sainz was schooled by his father in the special folklore surrounding Ferrari in Formula 1. Now an established grand prix ace – and a Ferrari driver to boot – Sainz opens up to BEN ANDERSON about driving for the team of his childhood hero, and of his own boyhood dreams

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021
How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Plus

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

OPINION: The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix may not have been a thrill-a-minute overtaking fest, but it's a race that will live long in the memory as one of the best of the current era of Formula 1. And as F1 moves to regulations in 2022 aimed at boosting overtaking, Hungary showed the balance it must strike with its new machinery as not to deny similarly tense spectacles

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021
Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Plus

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

OPINION: Different perspectives had Lewis Hamilton’s solo second standing start in Formula 1’s 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix as fabulous or farcical. But did it make the championship appear too silly for the sake of a moment of high-charged sporting drama?

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021
Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver Plus

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

The chaotic start to the Hungarian GP set the scene for F1's less heralded drivers to make a name for themselves. Esteban Ocon did just that to win in fine style, but further down the order one driver was making his first visit to the points and - while the circumstances were fortunate - took full advantage of the chance presented to him

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2021
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

This was race that showcased the best and worst of Formula 1, producing a first time winner and a memorable comeback to a podium finish. Avoiding trouble at the start and astute strategy calls were key to success, but where some drivers took full advantage, others made key errors that cost them dearly

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph Plus

The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph

Set to restart the red-flagged Hungarian Grand Prix in second, Esteban Ocon had some doubts when he peeled into the pits to swap his intermediate tyres for slicks. But this "heart-breaking" call was vindicated in spectacular fashion as the Alpine driver staved off race-long pressure from Sebastian Vettel for a memorable maiden Formula 1 victory

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021

