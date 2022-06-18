Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole Next / Alonso went “all in” for front row lap in Canadian GP qualifying
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Russell: Zero regrets over ‘high risk, high reward’ slick tyre gamble

George Russell felt no regrets over his decision to gamble on slick tyres towards the end of the wet Formula 1 qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Russell: Zero regrets over ‘high risk, high reward’ slick tyre gamble

Mercedes driver Russell was the only driver to risk a switch to the dry tyres in Saturday’s qualifying at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, fitting a set of softs for his final run in Q3.

A number of drivers had reported a drying line appearing after the rain had stopped during Q1 and allowed them to switch to intermediate tyres, but no-one else made the same switch.

But Russell’s hopes of springing a surprise on his rivals were quickly dashed when he spun off the track at Turn 2, hitting the wall with the rear wing of his Mercedes car.

It meant that Russell finished the session eighth, 2.2 seconds off pole-sitter Max Verstappen’s fastest lap on intermediates at the end of the session. Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton took fourth place on the grid.

Russell said after qualifying that he was “not here to settle for P3 or P4”, and that the dry line that was appearing around the track had given him the confidence to switch to slicks.

“We had a good car today, I saw the dry line appearing and it only takes one corner to let you down, and for me that was Turn 1 and 2,” Russell said.

“It happened last year in Sochi when I was one of three drivers to go from inters to slicks, and I qualified P3 with Williams.

“So yeah, it’s high risk, high reward. It didn’t pay off today, but the race is tomorrow.”

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Russell realised during his out-lap that it was “going to be very tricky” to make the gamble on slicks pay off.

“I thought with a warm-up lap, that last lap may have been the one, but it’s not straightforward sometimes,” Russell said.

“As I said, glad I went for it because it could have paid off. At the end of the day, I’m P8. It’s not the end of the world."

Read Also:

Russell conceded that he should have pitted at the end of his out-lap and switched back to intermediates, believing he could have “probably got up to P4” with another lap, but felt no regrets over the gamble.

“No no, not at all,” Russell said. “I probably would have regretted it more having qualified P3 or P4 and not tried it, to be honest. That’s the way the sport goes.”

Russell explained that “half the track was totally dry” and there was a “small dry line” around another quarter of the lap.

“Then the last quarter, which was Turn 1 and 2, it was just on its way,” Russell said. “As I said, it just takes one corner. At the end of the day, yeah, we’re here to fight for more and we’ve got the pace to come back through tomorrow.”

shares
comments
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole
Next article

Alonso went “all in” for front row lap in Canadian GP qualifying

Alonso went “all in” for front row lap in Canadian GP qualifying
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Alonso: Battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot British GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

George Russell More
George Russell
Russell: Fan abuse of F1 drivers should be "stamped out" British GP
Formula 1

Russell: Fan abuse of F1 drivers should be "stamped out"

Russell: Mercedes could match pace of Red Bull and Ferrari at Silverstone British GP
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes could match pace of Red Bull and Ferrari at Silverstone

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? British GP Plus
Formula 1

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Hamilton is right: it's about action for the future, not giving the past a platform British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton is right: it's about action for the future, not giving the past a platform

Hamilton: Mercedes made “small step forwards” despite “harsh” bouncing British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes made “small step forwards” despite “harsh” bouncing

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone British GP Plus
Formula 1

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.