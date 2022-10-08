Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Vettel explains ‘Arigato Suzuka’ radio message in Japanese GP qualifying Next / F1 Japanese Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Russell: Suzuka "exposed" Mercedes' F1 straightline speed weakness

George Russell believes the requirements of Suzuka have "exposed" Mercedes' straightline speed weakness after slumping to eighth place in Formula 1 qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Russell: Suzuka "exposed" Mercedes' F1 straightline speed weakness

Mercedes enjoyed a successful Friday at Suzuka as Russell led a 1-2 finish ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton in a wet second practice, although he warned to take the times with a pinch of salt.

With dry conditions returning for qualifying, Max Verstappen took pole for Red Bull ahead of the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, while Hamilton and Russell could only finish sixth and eighth respectively.

Mercedes opted for a high-downforce set-up for Suzuka to cope with the tight first sector and the technical chicane to close out the lap, but Russell said it had left the team exposed when it came to the long straights.

"We've known this year we've not had the most efficient car, very draggy, and this is the first high downforce circuit where you have long straights as well," Russell explained.

"Normally when you look at high downforce circuits, the straights are relatively small and there's not that chance to get those straight line deltas as well.

"I think we're probably losing seven or eight-tenths to Red Bull in the straights today, and the circuit has exposed that weakness of ours."

Mercedes ended qualifying as the fourth-fastest team as Alpine managed to qualify fifth and seventh with Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, with Russell admitting the team "didn't expect it to be this difficult."

"We definitely didn't expect it to be in the fight for pole," said Russell.

"I think we've learned that by now, we need specific circuits to be in the fight for pole position. But certainly, we didn't expect to be that far behind the leader and that far behind the Alpines.

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"But it's not the first time this season. There's quite a theme that we have difficult Saturdays."

Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott echoed Russell's comments, saying the simulations indicated the team would perform better than it did in qualifying.

"I think we're a bit disappointed with the performance, but we weren't expecting it to be a really good circuit for us," said Elliott.

"We expected it to be a bit more challenging. Where we want to run the car optimally in downforce level appears different to where others want to run, and that's part of the way we've developed the car and part of what we need to adjust over the winter."

Read Also:

Hamilton said the car was "feeling really good" despite finishing nine-tenths of a second off Verstappen's pole time, but he was sure that "three-quarters of that is just on the straights."

The seven-time world champion was open to rain hitting tomorrow's race, although he acknowledged it could be difficult for Mercedes to make progress without DRS in the wet.

"It's not going to be great with our car and no DRS," said Hamilton. "I think Red Bull is still quicker with no DRS on the straight than us when we have DRS open. But we'll be quick through the corners.

"The rain always opens up more opportunity. I think it could be not the most exciting race if it's dry. At least not for us, overtaking."

shares
comments
Vettel explains ‘Arigato Suzuka’ radio message in Japanese GP qualifying
Previous article

Vettel explains ‘Arigato Suzuka’ radio message in Japanese GP qualifying
Next article

F1 Japanese Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Japanese Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move Japanese GP
Formula 1

Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move

Binotto feels ‘pessimistic’ over budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity Japanese GP
Formula 1

Binotto feels ‘pessimistic’ over budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos
DTM DTM

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos

Dennis Olsen, Thomas Preining, David Schumacher, Nick Cassidy and Rolf Ineichen are all set to miss the Hockenheim DTM finale after their cars sustained heavy damage in an incident-filled race on Saturday.

Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move

Pierre Gasly says joining Alpine “very quickly” felt like the right move for his Formula 1 career once talks started over a deal for 2023.

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Hockenheim Race 1 "farce"
DTM DTM

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Hockenheim Race 1 "farce"

Audi Sport customer racing boss Chris Reinke has called for DTM to adjust the Balance of Performance for the Hockenheim finale, describing the situation in Saturday’s penultimate race as a “farce”.

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale

Tom Ingram left the Brands Hatch Grand Prix qualifying lap record in smithereens after taking an utterly dominant pole position for the final round of the British Touring Car Championship.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Plus

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

After seemingly being stuck in limbo at AlphaTauri - too good to let go, but not a realistic prospect for a Red Bull return - Pierre Gasly has finally shaken off the shackles to join Alpine. A fresh start at the French team should do Gasly the world of good, but he must adapt quickly. Oh, and work with a team-mate with whom he's had a fractious relationship...

Formula 1
21 h
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver Plus

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as OLEG KARPOV found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Plus

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Plus

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP Plus

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams Plus

The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams

What happens, asks MATT KEW, if the old adage of win on a Sunday, sell on a Monday is no longer true for F1 manufacturers?

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.