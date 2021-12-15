Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Post Season Testing News

Russell: 'Strange feeling' making Mercedes return in post-season testing

By:

George Russell said it was a “strange feeling” to make his return to Mercedes in Formula 1 post-season testing ahead of racing full-time for the team next year.

Russell: ‘Strange feeling’ making Mercedes return in post-season testing

Russell featured in both days of the post-season running at the Yas Marina Circuit this week, driving a modified Mercedes W10 from 2019 to sample Pirelli’s 18-inch tyres for 2022.

It marked Russell’s first outing for Mercedes since his stand-in appearance for Lewis Hamilton at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, when he came close to winning on debut for the team.

Mercedes announced in September that Russell would be joining full-time for 2022, stepping up after three years with Williams to replace the outgoing Valtteri Bottas.

“It’s a strange feeling, because I’ve tested with the team numerous times after races, end of season, and here we are again,” Russell said after his first day of testing in Abu Dhabi.

“But obviously it’s my first time as an official driver for the team. It was a really great day to be back with the guys, and learning about the new tyres.

“It’s always a pleasant experience driving a world championship-winning car, the 2019 Mercedes, and with these 18-inch Pirellis, which seem to be reacting pretty positively. It was a nice day.”

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Teams were permitted to field their modified mule cars on both days of testing in Abu Dhabi, giving them a chance to get to grips with the new tyres, which are part of the overhaul of the technical regulations for 2022.

The new 18-inch tyres are a marked change from the current 13-inch tyres, with smaller sidewalls giving them different characteristics.

“It felt pretty nice to drive, to be honest,” Russell said of the new 18-inch tyre.

“It’s going to be very different next year, as the cars are going to be drastically changed compared to these current cars. So there’s not an awful lot you can take away from it.

“Nevertheless, they do react pretty differently to the 13-inch tyres that we’ve raced on previously.

“Let’s hope that carries through to next year and see how they react with the new regulations.”

One struggle Russell faced when he replaced Hamilton in Sakhir last year was fitting in the cockpit, forcing him to wear race boots one size too small to get his feet inside.

Russell joked he was “a bit battered and bruised” after driving the modified 2019 car on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

“It’s pretty damn tight in that car, but next year will be much better and I’ll have a bit more room to breathe,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to that. But you suck it up, get on with it, and I’ve got all of Christmas to recover.”

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Why the FIA must not bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout Plus

Why the FIA must not bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout

Despite the controversial end to 2021's Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, the FIA backed race director Michael Masi's actions - which ultimately yielded a first world title for Max Verstappen. However, with even Red Bull upset about stewarding inconsistencies, the FIA must be proactive and improve how it runs races

Formula 1
3 h
How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle Plus

How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's final few laps elevated the 2021 Formula 1 finale from a run-of-the-mill formality for Lewis Hamilton to a last-second title triumph for Max Verstappen. But although the FIA's late-race decisions plunged the race's end into controversy, it sent shockwaves beyond F1's usual reach in the media

Formula 1
19 h
The call Masi should have made to ensure the 2021 finale had the integrity F1 deserved Plus

The call Masi should have made to ensure the 2021 finale had the integrity F1 deserved

OPINION: The 2021 Formula 1 season finale was the campaign in microcosm – packed with thrills and controversy. But it lacked integrity, even when there was an option for officials to maintain it. The championship, its worthy champion, his defeated rival and the rest of the competitors and its fans deserve better

Formula 1
21 h
The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Plus

The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

As the 2021 Formula 1 season reached its dramatic climax and the destiny of the world championship was decided, several drivers put in superb performances at the reprofiled Yas Marina Circuit, while others ended their campaigns with a mere whimper

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2021
How Perez's Hamilton defiance was vital to Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Plus

How Perez's Hamilton defiance was vital to Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen won the 2021 Formula 1 world championship in a thrilling final lap showdown with Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, the Red Bull man's new tyres leaving his Mercedes rival defenceless. Amid much controversy over the late restart, an earlier piece of team play that delayed Hamilton would have lasting consequences

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2021
The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth Plus

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth

Initially controversial owing to its effect on Formula 1 car aesthetics and weight, the halo has earned acceptance since its 2018 introduction. PAT SYMONDS looks at the creation of a lifesaver

Formula 1
Dec 12, 2021
How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Plus

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

The McLaren MP4-15 was a silver arrow too often wreathed in smoke during the 2000 Formula 1 season. Millennial angst or over-reach in the engine bay? STUART CODLING examines the championship challenger that provoked a changing of the guard at McLaren

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2021
