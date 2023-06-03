Subscribe
Previous / Sainz "left nothing on the table" for F1 Spanish GP front-row slot Next / Alonso says P2 on F1 Spanish GP grid possible even with floor damage
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash

George Russell says miscommunication was behind his hair-raising collision with Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton in Spanish Grand Prix qualifying, for which he has been summoned by the stewards.

Filip Cleeren
By:
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

Near the end of Q2, Russell and Hamilton were starting flying laps when the former moved to the inside of the pit straight to grab a tow from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, and then moved back onto the racing line.

But Russell appeared to be unaware that Hamilton behind him was also on a flyer and was about to overtake him on the outside when his team-mate inadvertently closed the door.

Hamilton had to take avoiding action with his left wheels on the grass, but still made contact with Russell and broke his front wing endplate in a collision that could have had much worse consequences.

On the radio, Hamilton said: "George just backed off, that was really dangerous."

The FIA stewards summoned both Mercedes drivers to review the incident, investigating why Russell's "car 63 normally changed direction directly causing impact with car 44" on Barcelona's start-finish straight.

When asked if the incident was simply down to a miscommunication, Russell said: "Yeah, pretty much. I wasn't even aware he was there.

"I was starting my lap, trying to take the slipstream from Sainz and fortunately, nothing bad happened."

The incident topped a messy qualifying session in which Russell struggled to get any grip from the tyres and faced a lot of bouncing. As a result, his 12th position on the grid was no surprise to Russell.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"I'm not too sure why straight out the box in run one I just had no grip from the tyres," he explained.

"I was really struggling, the car started to bounce a lot in the high-speed corners, so I couldn't take the [final] corner flat out when we were doing so this morning.

"A really, really odd session; not surprised to be out in Q2 because the car was just totally off the pace.

"I didn't have a good feeling with it. And yeah, disappointing for sure."

Russell said Mercedes did make some changes to the car ahead of qualifying but couldn't point to any reason why his W14 struggled so much on the low-grip track, which was swept clean by rain showers.

"We did change some things but nothing that we would have expected to have such a substantial effect," he continued.

"Maybe one thing I can contribute towards the lack of performance, it was clearly tricky for everyone out there.

"There were cars struggling left right and centre but, we shouldn't be out in this position. It's a bit of a shame."

shares
comments

Sainz "left nothing on the table" for F1 Spanish GP front-row slot

Alonso says P2 on F1 Spanish GP grid possible even with floor damage
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Sainz "left nothing on the table" for F1 Spanish GP front-row slot

Sainz "left nothing on the table" for F1 Spanish GP front-row slot

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Sainz "left nothing on the table" for F1 Spanish GP front-row slot Sainz "left nothing on the table" for F1 Spanish GP front-row slot

Leclerc has 'no answer' after Q1 exit in F1 Spanish GP qualifying

Leclerc has 'no answer' after Q1 exit in F1 Spanish GP qualifying

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Leclerc has 'no answer' after Q1 exit in F1 Spanish GP qualifying Leclerc has 'no answer' after Q1 exit in F1 Spanish GP qualifying

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

Albon: losing chicane that “ruined” Spain will improve racing

Albon: losing chicane that “ruined” Spain will improve racing

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Albon: losing chicane that “ruined” Spain will improve racing Albon: losing chicane that “ruined” Spain will improve racing

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1

Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1 Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1

Mercedes: Uncertainties over W14 F1 car gone with new "baseline" in place

Mercedes: Uncertainties over W14 F1 car gone with new "baseline" in place

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Mercedes: Uncertainties over W14 F1 car gone with new "baseline" in place Mercedes: Uncertainties over W14 F1 car gone with new "baseline" in place

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Latest news

Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1

Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1 Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3 F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two

BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two

BTCC BTCC
Thruxton

BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe