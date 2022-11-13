Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Perez fumes as Verstappen defies Red Bull team orders: "It shows who he really is" Next / Verstappen: I had my reasons for not giving Perez place in Brazilian GP
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Russell left "speechless" by maiden F1 win in Brazilian GP

George Russell said the "memories came flooding back" as his first-ever Formula 1 grand prix win with Mercedes in Brazil left him "speechless".

By:
Russell left "speechless" by maiden F1 win in Brazilian GP

Russell laid the groundwork for his maiden grand prix win with victory in Saturday's 24-lap sprint race, which yielded him de facto pole for Sunday's race.

The 2018 Formula 2 champion took a commanding lead at the start, his victory chances boosted by a clash between teammate Lewis Hamilton and world champion Max Verstappen.

Regardless of the melee behind him, Russell delivered a measured drive as Mercedes appeared to be the class of the field, only for his resolve to be tested when a late safety car bunched up the field.

But Russell resisted pressure from Hamilton to take his first-ever win and Mercedes' first victory in a fraught 2022 season, with the 24-year-old finding redemption for his lost win at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix.

"I'm speechless. On the in-lap all of these memories sort of came flooding back," a tearful Russell said immediately after the race.

"Starting off with my mum and dad in go karting and going through and all the support I've had from the rest of my family, my girlfriend, my trainer, my manager.

"And then obviously the likes of Gwen [Lagrue] who gave me the opportunity to get on the programme with Mercedes and James Vowles and Toto [Wolff]. The list is endless. I can't thank enough and yeah, super proud."

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Russell acknowledged this season has been an "emotional rollercoaster" for everyone at Mercedes after dropping the ball with its troubled 2022 car and praised the Brackley team for capping off a challenging campaign with a win after all.

"What an amazing feeling, just a huge thank you to the whole team for making this possible," he said.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster this season. This race was a really tough race. I felt in control, Lewis was super-fast and then when I saw the safety car I thought 'oh Jesus this is going to be a really difficult end'.

"And he put me under so much pressure, but so happy to go away with the victory."

Read Also:

Hamilton was quick to pay tribute to Russell's "amazing drive" and said he was proud of how Mercedes bounced back from its 2022 blip.

"I've got to say huge congratulations to George. What an amazing drive he did today," Hamilton said.

"He did an amazing qualifying yesterday, so he truly deserves it.

"To my team, so proud of everyone back to the factory and here, this is an incredible result.

"We've worked so hard through this year to get a 1-2, to get a win, and so this is hugely deserved from everybody so a big thank you."

shares
comments
Perez fumes as Verstappen defies Red Bull team orders: "It shows who he really is"
Previous article

Perez fumes as Verstappen defies Red Bull team orders: "It shows who he really is"
Next article

Verstappen: I had my reasons for not giving Perez place in Brazilian GP

Verstappen: I had my reasons for not giving Perez place in Brazilian GP
More
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen "eating tyres alive" during Brazil F1 sprint race São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Verstappen "eating tyres alive" during Brazil F1 sprint race

Mexico to remain on F1 calendar through 2025 Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Mexico to remain on F1 calendar through 2025

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP

George Russell’s maiden Formula 1 win in the Brazilian Grand Prix almost guarantees him fourth spot in the 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers’ standings for Mercedes.

Why Verstappen refused Red Bull F1 team orders to help Perez
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen refused Red Bull F1 team orders to help Perez

The latest Formula 1 team orders row ignited in Brazil on Sunday as Max Verstappen defied a call from Red Bull to let Sergio Perez overtake him on the final lap.

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Formula 1 heads to its 2022 season finale, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with a few key clashes to decide and the chance to say some goodbyes.

Mercedes unsure why it was so quick over Brazil F1 weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes unsure why it was so quick over Brazil F1 weekend

Toto Wolff says Mercedes is unsure why it was so much quicker than Red Bull and Ferrari over the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend after ending its Formula 1 win drought.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
15 h
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Plus

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
15 h
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Plus

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Plus

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's 2022 Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away against the strength of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But Leclerc believes progress has been made, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating Plus

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Plus

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out Plus

Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out

OPINION: The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix won't be remembered for anything other than the race Max Verstappen took an historic 14th win in a single season. The lack of action led to an unenthused fanbase on social media, but there were elements of that grand prix that made it far more interesting than has been claimed

Formula 1
Nov 2, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022 Plus

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.