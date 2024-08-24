All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Dutch GP

Russell: Gap to Dutch GP pole "all down to tyres"

Russell believes his big gap to pole in Zandvoort was down to the state of his tyres, not to Mercedes' inherent performance

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell believes tyre overheating led to his half-second deficit to Dutch Grand Prix polesitter Lando Norris after being on the pace throughout Q1 and Q2.

Russell and Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton are looking to build on winning three of the last four races, but as the F1 season resumed in Zandvoort the duo qualified only fourth and 12th respectively.

While Hamilton went out in Q2 after struggling with a knife-edge car balance, Russell still felt he had a shot at pole after keeping up with the McLaren and Red Bull cars in Q1 and Q2.

But as the competition turned up the wick, Russell improved by only three-tenths in Q3, which saw his gap to polesitter Norris balloon to over half a second.

"In Q2 my lap felt half-decent and I was the same pace as McLaren, so I went into Q3 thinking I had a shot at pole," said Russell. "Then the pace just didn't really come."

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Briton was convinced the pace was still in the car but pointed to his tyres overheating through the final part of his last hot lap as the main factor behind his modest improvement in the final shootout.

"I don't think any of it is in the car, to be honest," the 26-year-old explained when asked where the deficit emerged. "It's all down to the tyres. I was on a really strong lap, I was matching Lando, I think I was two-and-a-half-tenths up on myself.

"The tyres overheated and I just lost more performance than I expected in the last half of the lap. So I'm not too concerned. I think P4 is a strong place to start and I think we'll be closer to it.

"You want to start the lap with your tyres as cold as possible, but if you go one degree below the limit, you'll probably lose half a second. If you're one degree over the limit, you lose tenths. So, you're kind of balancing this sweet spot, it's like you're edging closer to the edge of a cliff.

"You go one step too far and you're off and that's the challenge for everyone."

From the second row of the grid, Russell still believes he can mix with the two McLarens and Red Bull's Max Verstappen who are starting ahead.

"I expect a good fight with McLarens," he said. "It's fair to say they've still been the quickest in the last couple of races. So realistically we're maybe half-a-tenth or a tenth behind McLaren and Red Bull.

"But if you get the strategy right and make a good start that can all change very quickly."

Mechanics of Mercedes AMG push Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, back into the garage

Mechanics of Mercedes AMG push Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, back into the garage

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Starting in traffic outside the top 10 on the twisty Zandvoort loop, Hamilton was less optimistic about his chances to move up the order.

"That's kind of the weekend done and we can move on to next week," he shrugged.

"It just went downhill like a domino effect from the [impeding] moment with Checo [Perez]. Then the balance just got more and more snappy, more and more oversteery.

"It was terrible. It's definitely very, very frustrating, naturally, but it is what it is."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Leclerc: Ferrari’s gap to the front “too much” after poor Zandvoort qualifying
Next article How Norris' first sector laid the foundations in a commanding Dutch GP pole

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Wolff confirms Antonelli FP1 for Monza, rules out Williams cameo

Wolff confirms Antonelli FP1 for Monza, rules out Williams cameo

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Wolff confirms Antonelli FP1 for Monza, rules out Williams cameo
Hamilton handed three-place grid penalty for F1's Dutch GP

Hamilton handed three-place grid penalty for F1's Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Hamilton handed three-place grid penalty for F1's Dutch GP
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
George Russell
More from
George Russell
Russell baffled after "dropping like a stone” in Dutch GP

Russell baffled after "dropping like a stone” in Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Russell baffled after "dropping like a stone” in Dutch GP
What Russell is showing with Spa disqualification reaction

What Russell is showing with Spa disqualification reaction

Formula 1
Dutch GP
What Russell is showing with Spa disqualification reaction
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache

How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Mercedes commits to new floor for rest of Dutch GP

Mercedes commits to new floor for rest of Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Mercedes commits to new floor for rest of Dutch GP
Wolff reveals Mercedes held summer talks with Verstappen over 2025 switch

Wolff reveals Mercedes held summer talks with Verstappen over 2025 switch

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Wolff reveals Mercedes held summer talks with Verstappen over 2025 switch

Latest news

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
MotoGP riders insist championship is home for the “best” regardless of nationality

MotoGP riders insist championship is home for the “best” regardless of nationality

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP riders insist championship is home for the “best” regardless of nationality
WRC selects finalists vying to be the next female rally star

WRC selects finalists vying to be the next female rally star

WRC WRC
WRC selects finalists vying to be the next female rally star
Mercedes team HRT "99%" sure of continuing in DTM despite rumours

Mercedes team HRT "99%" sure of continuing in DTM despite rumours

DTM DTM
Nurburgring
Mercedes team HRT "99%" sure of continuing in DTM despite rumours

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The Red Bull mistake that let McLaren's poor Zandvoort start off the hook

The Red Bull mistake that let McLaren's poor Zandvoort start off the hook

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The Red Bull mistake that let McLaren's poor Zandvoort start off the hook
Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024

Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By GP Racing
Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By GP Racing
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe