Subscribe
Previous / The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown Next / Why the devil is in the detail as F1’s 2023 designs converge
Formula 1 / Bahrain February Testing News

Russell: F1 should allow two-car winter tests

Mercedes driver George Russell has suggested Formula 1 should allow teams to test with two cars in the future so that drivers can accrue sufficient mileage in their new cars.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Russell: F1 should allow two-car winter tests

F1 testing was reduced from six to three days for 2021, with just three test days in Bahrain instead of two three-day tests in Barcelona.

For 2022, winter testing expanded to six days again, a one-off concession so teams could get more time to trial their brand-new machinery following a major rule change.

But this year the number of days has been limited to three once again, with testing taking place from Thursday to Saturday this week in Bahrain, the venue of the 2023 season opener.

That means each driver will only get one and a half days to get up to speed with the new cars, a figure which Mercedes driver and GPDA chairman Russell thinks is insufficient.

"Personally speaking, I don't think three days is enough, because you have got to remember from a driver's perspective, that is one and a half days per driver.

"We were fortunate to do the [Silverstone filming days] last week, but had we not, that would have been getting on for 12 weeks out of the car from Abu Dhabi to Bahrain.

"Could you imagine Rafael Nadal spending 12 weeks without hitting a ball and then going straight into the French Open with one and a half days of training? You know, it just wouldn't ever happen.

Testing was reducing to save money and reduce the workload on teams, but Russell suggested teams could start testing with two cars so that both drivers could get three days under their belt, while still sticking to a single test event.

George Russell, Mercedes W14

George Russell, Mercedes W14

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

"I understand and recognise why we do that. I think three days with two cars would probably be a good place to be," he argued.

"And I think that would probably be the best compromise for all of the reasons why we're trying to limit it but right now one and a half days per driver I think is too few."

Read Also:

Fernando Alonso, who has traded Alpine for Aston Martin, agreed with Russell and claimed the lack of testing could set him and other drivers changing teams back compared to their team-mates.

"This year we have only one day and a half testing in Bahrain, so I am aware that I will not be 100% in Bahrain, not in Jeddah, maybe not in Australia. So that's a little bit unfair, maybe," Alonso said.

"I think that is the only sport in the world that you do one day and a half a practice and then you play a world championship. There is no other sport in the world [that does that]."

shares
comments

Related video

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Why the devil is in the detail as F1’s 2023 designs converge
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

Formula 1

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

Krack: 2023 F1 changes shows team boss role may be overrated

Krack: 2023 F1 changes shows team boss role may be overrated

Formula 1

Krack: 2023 F1 changes shows team boss role may be overrated Krack: 2023 F1 changes shows team boss role may be overrated

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Plus
Plus
WEC

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Latest news

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high

Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high

F1 Formula 1

Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

F1 Formula 1

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect

MGP MotoGP

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
GP Racing

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

The Ferrari comeback of an American F1 icon

The Ferrari comeback of an American F1 icon

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The Ferrari comeback of an American F1 icon The Ferrari comeback of an American F1 icon

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free?

Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alpine launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free? Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.