All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Japanese GP

Russell expects Mercedes to continue equal upgrades treatment with next F1 team-mate

George Russell expects the Mercedes Formula 1 team to continue its policy of treating drivers equally when handing out upgrades after Lewis Hamilton leaves to join Ferrari in 2025.

Matt Kew
Matt Kew
Upd:

Watch: F1 2024 Japanese Grand Prix Preview - Everything You Need To Know

Mercedes has consistently avoided publicly backing a number one driver during the stints that Nico Rosberg, Valtteri Bottas and now Russell have had alongside Hamilton since 2013.

Although the seven-time champion will exit the Silver Arrows at the end of the season to move to Ferrari, long-time Mercedes driver Russell remains under contract until the end of 2025.

But regardless of whether Mercedes can lure Max Verstappen from Red Bull, sign either Fernando Alonso, or ousted Ferrari racer Carlos Sainz or opts to promote its F2 protege Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Russell believes the team will stick by its policy of equal treatment.

Asked if his approach inside the team had changed since finding out about Hamilton’s impending departure, Russell replied: “Since Lewis' news, Lewis has been incredibly professional with the team.

“The working relationship with everybody within Mercedes is like nothing has changed whatsoever.

“The team have been so great and given us both equal opportunities. It's always been that from the outset.

“Whenever upgrades come to the car, it's going to both of us at the same time, whereas other teams it goes to one before the other. And that's always the way at Mercedes.”

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

While much has been made of Russell’s ability to step up and lead the team, the Brit said he expected this equality to remain unchanged, “no matter who my team-mate is going to be”.

He continued: “They want to give both drivers the best chance of achieving the best result and going into next year, no matter who my team-mate is going to be, that will still continue to be the same.”

Wolff has gone on the record to say Verstappen is his ‘number one pick’ for 2025, with the Dutch driver less certain to see out the rest of his Red Bull contract - expiring at the end of 2028 - given the instability surrounding team boss Christian Horner and advisor Helmut Marko.

Read Also:

Asked whether Verstappen could immediately slot in at Mercedes and improve the performance of its so-far inconsistent W15 challenger, Wolff told Fox Sports Australia: “No. He is extraordinary, but we would give him a car that’s a handful, difficult to set-up and drive.

“I’d rather make that step and be out there and say, ‘This is a car you could drive because it’s also going fast’.”

Mercedes expects to decide on its driver line-up towards the summer.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Tsunoda: Not ranting on radio harder than G-force driving an F1 car
Next article Mercedes protege Antonelli set for maiden F1 test

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Tsunoda: Not ranting on radio harder than G-force driving an F1 car

Tsunoda: Not ranting on radio harder than G-force driving an F1 car

Formula 1
Tsunoda: Not ranting on radio harder than G-force driving an F1 car
Wolff: Vasseur and Italy deserve Ferrari F1 success after 2023 troubles

Wolff: Vasseur and Italy deserve Ferrari F1 success after 2023 troubles

Formula 1
Australian GP
Wolff: Vasseur and Italy deserve Ferrari F1 success after 2023 troubles
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
George Russell
More from
George Russell
Russell, Alonso under investigation over "bizarre" incident in F1 Australian GP

Russell, Alonso under investigation over "bizarre" incident in F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Russell, Alonso under investigation over "bizarre" incident in F1 Australian GP
"Punchy" Pirelli F1 tyre choice could produce two-stop Australian GP

"Punchy" Pirelli F1 tyre choice could produce two-stop Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
"Punchy" Pirelli F1 tyre choice could produce two-stop Australian GP
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Mercedes protege Antonelli set for maiden F1 test

Mercedes protege Antonelli set for maiden F1 test

Formula 1
Mercedes protege Antonelli set for maiden F1 test
Mercedes uncovers biggest clue on 2024 F1 struggles

Mercedes uncovers biggest clue on 2024 F1 struggles

Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes uncovers biggest clue on 2024 F1 struggles
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Latest news

Improving Williams F1 team 'like fixing a bicycle puncture while riding it' - Robson

Improving Williams F1 team 'like fixing a bicycle puncture while riding it' - Robson

F1 Formula 1
Improving Williams F1 team 'like fixing a bicycle puncture while riding it' - Robson
How a former F1 engineer aims to make motorsport a more diverse world

How a former F1 engineer aims to make motorsport a more diverse world

MISC General
How a former F1 engineer aims to make motorsport a more diverse world
McLaren reshuffles F1 technical team as Sanchez leaves after three months

McLaren reshuffles F1 technical team as Sanchez leaves after three months

F1 Formula 1
McLaren reshuffles F1 technical team as Sanchez leaves after three months
Cadillac confirms two-driver Hypercar line-up as Imola WEC entry list announced

Cadillac confirms two-driver Hypercar line-up as Imola WEC entry list announced

WEC WEC
Cadillac confirms two-driver Hypercar line-up as Imola WEC entry list announced

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans
The "fashion evolution" that transformed F1 drivers' helmet designs

The "fashion evolution" that transformed F1 drivers' helmet designs

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The "fashion evolution" that transformed F1 drivers' helmet designs
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe