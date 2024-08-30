All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Italian GP

Russell backs F1 rookie sprint race idea, Verstappen unconvinced

Mercedes racer Russell in favour of bold proposal to give rookie drivers a dedicated race at the end of the 2024 F1 season, but Red Bull’s world champion is less enthused by the idea

Alex Kalinauckas Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field at the start of the race

George Russell has backed a Formula 1 proposal to host a sprint race for rookie drivers after the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tyre test, but Max Verstappen is unconvinced.

The F1 Commission will discuss the idea at the end of September of giving rookie drivers – those that have not competed in more than two GPs – a dedicated televised race after the tyre test that has come to close each season.

The concept is part of a series of ideas that have been put forward to try increase on-track opportunities for young drivers.

It has been suggested on the ground at this weekend’s Italian GP at Monza that while there is general support for the idea among F1 stakeholders including the teams, the complexities involved in organising such an event for 2024 from a logistical point of view mean it is viewed as more a longer-term ambition.

But the rookie sprint idea has nevertheless become a point of discussion in the Monza media sessions for F1’s established driving stars, where Russell outlined his support for the proposal.

“I actually quite like the idea, to be honest,” said Mercedes racer Russell, who is also a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association.

“I always have mixed feelings about the FP1 sessions for rookies [each team must set aside two such practice sessions each year for young drivers to take part in their two cars].

“Because, unless you've had a lot of experience doing F1 tests, it’s very, very challenging. I remember my first FP1 I did with Force India in Sao Paolo [in 2017].

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, in the cockpit

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, in the cockpit

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“I'd only done two days of F1 testing prior to that, I'd never been to Sao Paolo and it really felt that I was thrown in that deep end and there was a lot of scrutiny on those two laps, three laps you get on a brand new set of tyres.

“But an opportunity for rookie drivers to do a full day of testing, then straight into a sprint race weekend. I think it's a good idea.”

Verstappen, speaking after Russell, was less enthused – particularly questioning the timing of the proposed event coming at the end of F1’s long modern calendars.

“I don't know,” said Red Bull’s world champion.

“I don't think everyone is excited after the final race. Then to do another race on Tuesday... I mean, if you want to give rookies a chance, just put them in the car.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Mercedes to run back-to-back F1 floor test at Monza
Next article Messi comparison unease and Sargeant talks: new F1 driver Colapinto's first day

Top Comments

Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Italian GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Italian GP

Formula 1
Italian GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Italian GP
F1 Italian GP: Hamilton sets FP2 pace in interrupted session

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton sets FP2 pace in interrupted session

Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 Italian GP: Hamilton sets FP2 pace in interrupted session
The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely

The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely
George Russell
More from
George Russell
Russell baffled after "dropping like a stone” in Dutch GP

Russell baffled after "dropping like a stone” in Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Russell baffled after "dropping like a stone” in Dutch GP
Russell: Gap to Dutch GP pole "all down to tyres"

Russell: Gap to Dutch GP pole "all down to tyres"

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Russell: Gap to Dutch GP pole "all down to tyres"
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache

How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
The “astonishing” speed data that explains Antonelli’s FP1 crash

The “astonishing” speed data that explains Antonelli’s FP1 crash

Formula 1
Italian GP
The “astonishing” speed data that explains Antonelli’s FP1 crash
Wolff backs Antonelli after crash on Mercedes FP1 debut

Wolff backs Antonelli after crash on Mercedes FP1 debut

Formula 1
Italian GP
Wolff backs Antonelli after crash on Mercedes FP1 debut
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Latest news

WEC COTA: Porsche on top in FP1

WEC COTA: Porsche on top in FP1

WEC WEC
COTA
WEC COTA: Porsche on top in FP1
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Italian GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Italian GP

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Italian GP
Power feels team orders needed to overcome Palou for IndyCar title

Power feels team orders needed to overcome Palou for IndyCar title

INDY IndyCar
Milwaukee Race 1
Power feels team orders needed to overcome Palou for IndyCar title
Toyota seeking WEC damage limitation at COTA

Toyota seeking WEC damage limitation at COTA

WEC WEC
COTA
Toyota seeking WEC damage limitation at COTA

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort
The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely

The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe