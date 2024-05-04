All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Miami GP

Ricciardo’s Miami GP sprint F1 result ‘nice to keep a few people quiet’

RB’s Daniel Ricciardo says his fourth-place finish in the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix sprint race was a result that will “keep a few people quiet”.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The 34-year-old Australian scored his best F1 result since the 2021 Russian Grand Prix for McLaren, gaining a spot from Red Bull’s Sergio Perez at the first corner but then dropping behind him five laps later shortly after a safety car restart.

After losing DRS on Perez, Ricciardo came under incessant pressure from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz for the rest of the race but he held the Spaniard at bay for his best finish yet for the RB squad.

“Every big result feels like it’s a needed one,” Ricciardo told Sky Sports F1. “It’s a happy feeling, a powerful feeling. Also to back up qualifying, it was obviously great but to back it up over the course of a sprint race that's even more satisfying.

“So it feels very good and it’s nice to also keep a few people quiet.”

When asked what’s made the difference to his form – his previous 2024 best being a 12th in Melbourne – eight-time grand prix winner Ricciardo pointed to two factors.

“We changed chassis in China and immediately, honestly, I felt something,” he said. “I felt like more feeling, a bit more confidence in what the car was going to give me.

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“It's not that it was far off, but there was just something missing. Compared to Yuki [Tsunoda, his team-mate] at the start of the year, I could just feel like I wasn't able to do what he was able to do in most, or a lot of the corners. I knew there was something there.

“I think there really was something with the chassis. Maybe the team still doesn't think so. But I do. And then we had a floor upgrade here, and I think that's helped us in the high speed.”

Read Also:

Speaking on the subject of Sainz’s pressure in the second half of the race, Ricciardo opted against conserving his tyres and risking losing race positions.

“I couldn't breathe the whole race,” he quipped. “I figured I'll try my best to keep them behind, and if the tyres go, then they go.

“I was like every lap I could defend, for me, that was like a pat on the back.

“So, I was just like, ‘stop it – let's just go’. And if my tyres give up, then so be it. And they didn't.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Hamilton: Magnussen’s honesty over "stupid" tactics “pretty cool”
Next article Why Hamilton escaped sanction for his “fast arrival” in Miami F1 sprint clash

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Verstappen: Norris’s F1 Miami GP win won’t be his last

Verstappen: Norris’s F1 Miami GP win won’t be his last

Formula 1
Miami GP
Verstappen: Norris’s F1 Miami GP win won’t be his last
2024 F1 Miami GP results: Lando Norris wins for McLaren

2024 F1 Miami GP results: Lando Norris wins for McLaren

Formula 1
Miami GP
2024 F1 Miami GP results: Lando Norris wins for McLaren
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Plus
Plus
IMSA
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
Daniel Ricciardo
More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo hit the wall twice in "awesome" Miami F1 sprint qualifying

Ricciardo hit the wall twice in "awesome" Miami F1 sprint qualifying

Formula 1
Miami GP
Ricciardo hit the wall twice in "awesome" Miami F1 sprint qualifying
Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over F1 China clash

Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over F1 China clash

Formula 1
Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over F1 China clash
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Latest news

Sainz penalised for Piastri contact in F1 Miami GP, drops to fifth

Sainz penalised for Piastri contact in F1 Miami GP, drops to fifth

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Sainz penalised for Piastri contact in F1 Miami GP, drops to fifth
McLaren surprised upgraded F1 car had Red Bull-beating pace

McLaren surprised upgraded F1 car had Red Bull-beating pace

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
McLaren surprised upgraded F1 car had Red Bull-beating pace
Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix

Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix
Verstappen: Norris’s F1 Miami GP win won’t be his last

Verstappen: Norris’s F1 Miami GP win won’t be his last

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Verstappen: Norris’s F1 Miami GP win won’t be his last

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By James Allen
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death

How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe