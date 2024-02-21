Video: Red Bull's ominous start - F1 2024 pre-season testing day one reaction

Having won all but one race in 2023, Red Bull comes into the 2024 season as overwhelming favourite to win the championship again.

And it made the best start possible the new year, as Verstappen guided the RB20 - complete with its new design concept - to a dominant 1.14-second advantage over the filed on first day of the Bahrain test.

Bryn Lucas chats with Matt Kew and Sam Hall about the first day of pre-season testing.