Video: Red Bull's ominous start - F1 2024 pre-season testing day one reaction
Reigning F1 world champions Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominated the opening day of pre-season testing in 2024.
Watch: Red Bull's Ominous Start - F1 2024 Pre Season Testing Day 1 Reaction
Having won all but one race in 2023, Red Bull comes into the 2024 season as overwhelming favourite to win the championship again.
And it made the best start possible the new year, as Verstappen guided the RB20 - complete with its new design concept - to a dominant 1.14-second advantage over the filed on first day of the Bahrain test.
Bryn Lucas chats with Matt Kew and Sam Hall about the first day of pre-season testing.
Be part of Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator
David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator
WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays
WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays
How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe
How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe
New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues
New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues
Autosport Plus
Why successfully emulating Red Bull’s dominant F1 concept isn’t straightforward
Why successfully emulating Red Bull’s dominant F1 concept isn’t straightforward Why successfully emulating Red Bull’s dominant F1 concept isn’t straightforward
The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula
The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula
What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic
F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments