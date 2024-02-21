All Series
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test
Video

Video: Red Bull's ominous start - F1 2024 pre-season testing day one reaction

Reigning F1 world champions Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominated the opening day of pre-season testing in 2024.

Upd:

Watch: Red Bull's Ominous Start - F1 2024 Pre Season Testing Day 1 Reaction

Having won all but one race in 2023, Red Bull comes into the 2024 season as overwhelming favourite to win the championship again. 

And it made the best start possible the new year, as Verstappen guided the RB20 - complete with its new design concept - to a dominant 1.14-second advantage over the filed on first day of the Bahrain test. 

Bryn Lucas chats with Matt Kew and Sam Hall about the first day of pre-season testing.

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained

Latest news

David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays

WEC WEC
Losail Prologue

How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Why successfully emulating Red Bull’s dominant F1 concept isn’t straightforward

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By GP Racing

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Oleg Karpov

