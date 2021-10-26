Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Red Bull’s aggressive strategy led to US GP glory
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Red Bull: Too brutal to have pitted Perez for Austin F1 fastest lap

By:

Red Bull thinks it would have been "brutal" for Sergio Perez to sacrifice a podium at Formula 1's United States Grand Prix just to deny Lewis Hamilton fastest lap point.

Red Bull: Too brutal to have pitted Perez for Austin F1 fastest lap

Perez was running third in the closing stages at Austin, with second placed Hamilton on course to grab the extra championship point that comes from taking the fastest lap.

With the title battle between Verstappen and Hamilton so tightly poised, one of the features of this season has been of Mercedes and Red Bull trying to deny their rival the extra fastest lap by using their second drivers.

Most famously at the British Grand Prix, Perez had been running in 10th place – and looked on course to move up the order – when Red Bull ordered him to give up a points scoring finish to take fastest lap from Hamilton.

At Austin on Sunday, Perez was not in a position to have a free pit stop with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc within range in the closing stages, so a late call for fresh tyres would have dropped him out of the top three.

And, on a day when Perez had battled against illness and dehydration caused by a broken drinks system, Red Bull agrees it would have been too much to ask him to give up the podium simply to hurt Hamilton.

"It would have been brutal to pit Checo and take him off the podium," said Horner when asked by Autosport about why they opted against going for the fastest lap.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, lifts his trophy

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, lifts his trophy

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"Leclerc was obviously too close behind. In the collective position of the team it was better for Checo to take the points. So that's what we did."

Perez's third place in Austin was his second consecutive podium finish, and comes at a time when Red Bull knows he can play a crucial role in the championship battle.

Horner said that what Perez delivered in America, against the backdrop of being ill, was impressive and shows that he is now getting on top of the RB16B car.

"The way he managed the race, you could see his confidence is growing," Horner told Sky.

"That's the second race in a row he's on the podium now. His home race is coming up. He's finding his form, which is crucial for us at this time of the year."

shares
comments
How Red Bull’s aggressive strategy led to US GP glory

Previous article

How Red Bull’s aggressive strategy led to US GP glory
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Alonso: F1 needs to be as strict in enforcing rules as football
Formula 1

Alonso: F1 needs to be as strict in enforcing rules as football

Brundle asks for ‘manners and respect’ over grid walks United States GP
Formula 1

Brundle asks for ‘manners and respect’ over grid walks

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Plus
Formula 1

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Sergio Perez More
Sergio Perez
Perez was in "survival mode" amid illness struggle in US GP United States GP
Formula 1

Perez was in "survival mode" amid illness struggle in US GP

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel Turkish GP
Formula 1

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey F1 duel

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Russian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

Trending Today

Brundle asks for ‘manners and respect’ over grid walks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brundle asks for ‘manners and respect’ over grid walks

Red Bull: Too brutal to have pitted Perez for Austin F1 fastest lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Too brutal to have pitted Perez for Austin F1 fastest lap

Horner: "Chuck the form book away" in F1 title run-in
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Chuck the form book away" in F1 title run-in

Seidl: Sainz was "clever" to let Norris by before DRS zone
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: Sainz was "clever" to let Norris by before DRS zone

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter Plus
Extreme E Extreme E

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter

Garcia withdrew from W Series COTA race due to anxiety
W Series W Series

Garcia withdrew from W Series COTA race due to anxiety

The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 United States Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 United States Grand Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1 Plus

The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1

Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing was briefly one of the biggest names on the US motorsports scene, but its ambition outstripped its resources. STUART CODLING relates the story of a Formula 1 campaign cut off in its prime

Formula 1
5 h
The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory Plus

The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory

As the 2021 Formula 1 title battle winds towards its climax, the United States GP added another thrilling act in the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen battle. Although Hamilton aced the start, Verstappen and Red Bull took the initiative with strategy and were richly rewarded, despite Mercedes' best efforts as the race went down to the wire

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
US Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

US Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a baking hot afternoon at the returning Circuit of the Americas, Formula 1 drivers were tested to their limits. As the pressure on the title contending squads reaches an ever-greater level of intensity, the foremost challengers again showed their class, but were outshone by a standout drive from the upper midfield

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
Why F1's misunderstood party animal will thrive in retirement Plus

Why F1's misunderstood party animal will thrive in retirement

Three years on from Kimi Raikkonen's last Grand Prix victory at Austin, he is now six races away from ending the longest Formula 1 career in history. His friend and former Ice1 Racing rally team PR man ANTHONY PEACOCK explains why there’s nobody quite like the 2007 world champion and why F1 will miss him (but he won’t miss it)

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material Plus

Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull Plus

How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be another close contest

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Plus

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021

Latest news

Red Bull: Too brutal to have pitted Perez for Austin F1 fastest lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Too brutal to have pitted Perez for Austin F1 fastest lap

How Red Bull’s aggressive strategy led to US GP glory
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red Bull’s aggressive strategy led to US GP glory

Alonso: F1 needs to be as strict in enforcing rules as football
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: F1 needs to be as strict in enforcing rules as football

The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.