Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Next / Shwartzman "excited" for Ferrari FP1 chances after F1 summer break
Formula 1 News

Red Bull's latest Mercedes F1 recruits a "statement of intent"

Red Bull says that the latest recruits it has taken from Mercedes to help bolster its Formula 1 engine project are a clear "statement of intent" about its ambitions.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Red Bull's latest Mercedes F1 recruits a "statement of intent"

As part of a major investment by the Milton Keynes-based squad, it has committed heavily to designing and manufacturing its own power units for the next set of F1 regulations from 2026.

Its new Red Bull Powertrains division is already up and running and the team has attracted some well-known figures from Mercedes to help drive its plan forward ahead of a likely partnership with Porsche.

This included its new technical director Ben Hodgkinson, who had been head of mechanical engineering at Mercedes' High Performance Powertrains since 2017 after a 20-year spell with the German manufacturer.

As Autosport revealed recently, Red Bull also recently signed the highly respected Phil Prew, who is perhaps best known for being Lewis Hamilton's race engineer for his first world title at McLaren in 2008.

Prew, who was Mercedes chief engineer at its power unit division in Brixworth, has had a lengthy spell in Formula 1 that included a stint of more than two decades at McLaren.

Autosport understands that Prew is not the only recent signing from Mercedes either, with its thermofluids simulation team leader Nigel McKinley also anticipated to move across to Red Bull.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Speaking about the appointments, and especially the signing of Prew, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said the ambitions for his squad's engine was crystal clear by the kind of talent it was getting on board.

"I'm delighted that Phil is going to be joining the team," he said. "He has a phenomenal track record, and he has been a key component of Mercedes' recent success.

"It's another statement of intent of where we want to be with the power unit. I think that we assembled great strength and depth within the business. It's fantastic to see it really coming together and coming to life.

"Phil's one of the few key signings recently that adds to the very talented group of people that we've already assembled."

Read Also:

While Red Bull is close to a deal with Porsche for F1, the partnership will not be formally confirmed until the FIA has finalised the 2026 engine regulations. This is anticipated to take place at some point over the summer break.

Horner said Red Bull's direction with its powertrain division was simply focused on trying to deliver the best possible engine for whatever happens in 2026.

"We're just recruiting the best people for the future," he added.

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold
Previous article

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold
Next article

Shwartzman "excited" for Ferrari FP1 chances after F1 summer break

Shwartzman "excited" for Ferrari FP1 chances after F1 summer break
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Why Binotto retains faith in his F1 strategy team at Ferrari
Formula 1

Why Binotto retains faith in his F1 strategy team at Ferrari

Alonso’s age a factor in why Alpine would not commit to long-term F1 deal
Formula 1

Alonso’s age a factor in why Alpine would not commit to long-term F1 deal

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move Plus
Formula 1

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Perez: DNFs have been "killing" my F1 season so far
Formula 1

Perez: DNFs have been "killing" my F1 season so far

How Red Bull found more downforce for Hungary
Formula 1

How Red Bull found more downforce for Hungary

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address French GP Plus
Formula 1

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

Latest news

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Russell: Spa F1 flexi floor clampdown could bring Mercedes into the mix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Spa F1 flexi floor clampdown could bring Mercedes into the mix

George Russell hopes the flexi floor clampdown from the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix will bring Mercedes closer to the fight at the front against Ferrari and Red Bull.

F1 Dutch GP 2022: Last chance to be at the Orange Army’s big party
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP 2022: Last chance to be at the Orange Army’s big party

Sought-after tickets are still available for in-demand Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Shwartzman "excited" for Ferrari FP1 chances after F1 summer break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Shwartzman "excited" for Ferrari FP1 chances after F1 summer break

Robert Shwartzman says he is “a bit excited” for his Formula 1 race weekend debut with Ferrari later this season when he takes part in two practice sessions.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Plus

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
20m
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24 into a winning car with Lewis Hamilton at the wheel. And now it’s happening again at his current team, but can the rate of progress be matched this year?

Formula 1
7 h
Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell Plus

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Plus

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

After being ditched by McLaren earlier in his F1 career Sergio Perez fought his way back into a seat with a leading team. BEN EDWARDS thinks the same could be happening to another member of the current grid

Formula 1
Aug 8, 2022
How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay Plus

How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay

Winner of 13 grands prix including Monaco and survivor of a life-changing plane crash, David Coulthard could be forgiven for having eased into a quiet retirement – but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, in fact he’s busier than ever, running an award-winning media company and championing diversity in motor racing. Not bad for someone who, by his own admission, wasn’t quite the fastest driver of his generation…

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2022
Could F1 move to a future beyond carbonfibre? Plus

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbonfibre?

Formula 1 has ambitious goals for improving its carbon footprint, but could this include banishing its favoured composite material? PAT SYMONDS considers the alternatives to carbonfibre and what use, if any, those materials have in a Formula 1 setting

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2022
How Russell has proven he deserves to be Hamilton's Mercedes heir Plus

How Russell has proven he deserves to be Hamilton's Mercedes heir

He’s fast, he’s smart, and he’s already shown he’s not going to let Max Verstappen intimidate him. George Russell won’t say it, but LUKE SMITH says he’s ready to take the lead at Mercedes when Lewis Hamilton moves on to a quieter life. And – whisper it – Mercedes and Lewis are starting to think so too

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2022
The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move Plus

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move

Fernando Alonso’s bombshell switch to Aston Martin sent shockwaves through Formula 1, not least at Alpine that finds itself tangled in a contract standoff with Oscar Piastri. Not shy of a bold career move and with a CV punctuated by them, there were numerous hints that trouble was brewing

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.