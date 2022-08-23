Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Next / 2022 F1 Belgian GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Red Bull first to run F1 car at revamped Spa

Red Bull has offered a first glimpse of the revamped Spa-Francorchamps circuit in a Formula 1 car as part of a promotion for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:

Following an €80 million overhaul of the venue, aimed at improving safety for both cars and the return of bike racing, the F1 track is set to deliver a different feel for drivers and teams.

While some of the changes such as the reprofiling of crash barriers at Raidillon will make little difference to on-track performance, there will need to be some readjustment for the five corners that have been resurfaced and revisions to gravel traps on four corners.

Pirelli head of F1 and car racing Mario Isola called the changes "some of the biggest we have seen since we started going there in the modern era of Formula 1".

While most teams will only find out the impact of the resurfacing and run-off changes this weekend, it has emerged that Red Bull has already secured its first taster of the tweaks for a promotion.

In a preview video posted on its social media channels titled 'From Sim to Reality', Red Bull showcased some pre-Belgian Grand Prix preparation for Max Verstappen. This began with some alternative games in the simulator before the team finally completed some laps in an RB7 show car around the new Spa.

The filming will have taken place earlier this year as building work still appears to be going on in the background, even though the main track elements were completed.

It is quite rare for teams to run F1 cars, even historic ones, at current venues, but doing so is allowed in the rules.

The Spa circuit has seen some significant revisions ahead of the Belgian GP

The Spa circuit has seen some significant revisions ahead of the Belgian GP

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

F1's sporting regulations state that for historic cars, like the RB7 from 2011, teams are free to test them whenever they choose, but must run on show tyres prepared by Pirelli and the FIA must be notified of its intent.

PLUS: Autosport rides with Red Bull's long-serving demo driver

Although the use of such an old car on promotional tyres will not offer much benefit to Red Bull in terms of its hopes for this weekend's Belgian GP, having an early sighting of the impact of the resurfacing and track work will not have done it any harm.

Tickets
shares
comments
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman
Previous article

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman
Next article

2022 F1 Belgian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

2022 F1 Belgian GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Audi’s F1 plans take shape as Sauber announcement looms Belgian GP
Formula 1

Audi’s F1 plans take shape as Sauber announcement looms

Why Steiner prefers his Haas F1 drivers to have "nowhere to hide" Belgian GP
Formula 1

Why Steiner prefers his Haas F1 drivers to have "nowhere to hide"

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move Plus
Formula 1

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move

Latest news

Zhou impressed by unity between F1 drivers over big issues
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou impressed by unity between F1 drivers over big issues

Alfa Romeo rookie Zhou Guanyu has been impressed by the level of unity between Formula 1 drivers over big issues, adding that they “really stick together”.

Audi’s F1 plans take shape as Sauber announcement looms
Formula 1 Formula 1

Audi’s F1 plans take shape as Sauber announcement looms

The entry by Volkswagen brands Audi and Porsche into Formula 1 has been one of motorsport’s worst kept secrets, with both car companies still yet to officially announce their plans.

Gasly: Too early to think about F1 future options
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Too early to think about F1 future options

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly says it is still too early to think about his future as he's set to take control of his own destiny after 2023.

Why Steiner prefers his Haas F1 drivers to have "nowhere to hide"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Steiner prefers his Haas F1 drivers to have "nowhere to hide"

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner has earned his fair share of fans after becoming well known, especially through Netflix’s Drive to Survive, for calling a spade a spade.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Plus

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gérard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
12 h
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Plus

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Plus

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream Plus

The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream

OPINION: The Formula 1 grid's wait for a new American driver looks set to continue into 2023 as the few remaining places up for grabs - most notably at McLaren - look set to go elsewhere. This is despite the Woking outfit giving tests to IndyCar aces recently, showing that the Stateside single-seater series still has some way to go to being seen as a viable feeder option for F1

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2022
How a bad car creates the ultimate engineering challenge Plus

How a bad car creates the ultimate engineering challenge

While creating a car that is woefully off the pace is a nightmare scenario for any team, it inadvertently generates the test any engineering department would relish: to turn it into a winner. As Mercedes takes on that challenge in Formula 1 this season, McLaren’s former head of vehicle engineering reveals how the team pulled of the feat in 2009 with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Aug 15, 2022
The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Plus

The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate  and devoid of the usual  racing driver airs and graces,  Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Plus

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Plus

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.