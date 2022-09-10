Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Which F1 drivers have a grid penalty for the Italian GP? Next / When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Red Bull F1 team explains loss of top speed at Monza

Red Bull has explained its lack of top speed at Monza despite the RB18 often running as the fastest Formula 1 car in a straight line so far in 2022.

Matt Kew
By:
Red Bull F1 team explains loss of top speed at Monza

In contrast to its first eight seasons running under the hybrid powertrain regulations, Red Bull has been consistently strong at high-speed tracks following the return of ground-effects.

At Jeddah (qualifying and race) and Miami (qualifying), the brace of RB18s were the faster cars through the designated speed traps.

But at Monza on Friday, the Red Bull was second bottom, only 1mph ahead of slowest Haas while it trailed straight-line standout Ferrari by 6mph as the home team topped the lot.

Data Autosport has seen reveals Red Bull is faster than Ferrari from the sprint out of the first chicane through Curva Grande, the second chicane, Ascari and out of the final corner previously known as Parabolica.

However, Ferrari is more effective at its battery deployment to produce greater top speeds on the straights.

Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache revealed that the comparatively slow speeds was down to a deliberately higher downforce rear wing configuration.

When asked by Autosport for an explanation, he said: “I think it is not due to the engine, for sure. It is clearly due to the level of drag we run on the car.

“It looks like, relative to the others, higher. As you saw, we didn't change the rear wings compared to the other tracks.

"The others changed, and then [that impacts] the top speed range.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

This comes despite Red Bull bringing a low drag rear wing with a trimmed flap for Monza, while Ferrari is fielding a revised beam wing.

Wache added: “We defined the season and divided the season by three rear wings, and we control around these three rear wings.

“Sure, the beam wing is also part of it as other teams are doing. But we develop the car around that, for different reasons: for the efficiency in terms of downforce for sure. But also efficiency in terms of budget.”

Red Bull has previous for this tactic at Monza, with Sebastian Vettel winning the 2013 Italian Grand Prix by deploying a short seventh gear ratio and greater downforce to better accelerate out of the corners to spend less time on the straights in total despite carrying less speed.

As per Wache, Red Bull has ruled out turning down the tune in response to Max Verstappen’s five-place grid penalty, with the reigning champion taking a new internal combustion engine.

Read Also:

According to team boss Christian Horner, this followed advice from supplier Honda.

He said: “We’ve elected to take this penalty here on the advice of our engine partner.

“Five places here isn’t too draconian, so to have that extra engine added into our pool for the remaining seven races we just thought strategically is the right thing to be doing.”

Verstappen is not expected to take any further component changes that will lead to penalties.

shares
comments
Which F1 drivers have a grid penalty for the Italian GP?
Previous article

Which F1 drivers have a grid penalty for the Italian GP?
Next article

When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers

When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
F1 Italian GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc to win in safety car finish Italian GP
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc to win in safety car finish

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite Italian GP penalty Italian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite Italian GP penalty

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Italian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day" Italian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"

Verstappen: Social media platforms must do more to address F1 trolls Italian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Social media platforms must do more to address F1 trolls

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address French GP Plus
Formula 1

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Horner: "More than enough time" to restart F1 Italian GP after safety car Italian GP
Formula 1

Horner: "More than enough time" to restart F1 Italian GP after safety car

Which F1 drivers have a grid penalty for the Italian GP? Italian GP
Formula 1

Which F1 drivers have a grid penalty for the Italian GP?

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus
Formula 1

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

Latest news

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says the FIA should have done a better job with the safety car at the end of Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"

Max Verstappen says being booed after his Italian Grand Prix win “not going to spoil my day” after the Monza crowd voiced its frustration at how the Formula 1 race ended.

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut

Williams stand-in Nyck de Vries admits he "spent the whole night awake" ahead of his "dream" Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix, in which he finished ninth.

2022 F1 world championship standings after the Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 world championship standings after the Italian GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 world championship after scoring his 11th win of the season in the Italian Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race Plus

How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race

Heavier wheels and new rules have made pitstops an even more challenging art to master. But this is Formula 1, so the sharpest teams will always find a few tricks says LUKE SMIITH

Formula 1
8 h
When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers Plus

When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers

Rules and the consistency with which they’re applied are a point of friction between the drivers and governing body. MAURICE HAMILTON says is there an argument for just letting the drivers do what they do best?

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2022
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Plus

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Plus

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market Plus

How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market

OPINION: This year’s Formula 1 driver market has generated a rare dynamic of big money chopping and changing more akin to the world of football transfers. But with the cost cap now in play, could this year’s events become the norm in the future?

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat Plus

Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat

OPINION: With a 109-point standings lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.