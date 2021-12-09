Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen: Saudi F1 penalties show I’m treated differently to other drivers Next / Ricciardo to 'stare at a hotel room ceiling for two weeks' for quarantine on Australia return
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1

By:

Kimi Raikkonen says the people and friendships he has formed are a big thing he will miss from Formula 1 upon retiring from the series on Sunday.

Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1

Raikkonen, 42, will make his 349th and final grand prix start in Abu Dhabi after announcing earlier this year that he would be retiring from F1 at the end of the season.

It draws the curtain on a 20-year career in F1 that saw him debut with Sauber in 2001 and win the world championship for Ferrari in 2007. He also raced for McLaren and Lotus before enjoying second stints with Ferrari and Sauber - now Alfa Romeo - in the closing years of his F1 career.

Raikkonen said on Thursday in Abu Dhabi he was feeling “good” ahead of his final weekend, and joked that he was “looking forward to when it’s done”.

“It will be nice to race again, hopefully we have good speed so we can have some fun,” Raikkonen said.

“But I'm looking forward to get the season done and not need to worry about the schedule.”

Raikkonen doubted he would find Sunday’s race emotional, but conceded that he would miss the people in the paddock with whom he has formed a close relationship through his career.

“I met a lot of people I work with, a lot of good people, and some of us became friends [and formed] friendships,” Raikkonen said.

“Generally we are so busy anyhow, it is always that it's not really a place to say we are friends together. It's not the place to really have time to do anything.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“We can meet outside of all the hassle if we want. I think if one thing [I’ll also miss], maybe the racing, but there's other racing series that are probably better, more fun for pure racing.

“So it's impossible to say.”

Raikkonen reached the pinnacle of F1 in 2007 when he won the world championship for Ferrari, denying Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso by a single point in a dramatic finale.

The Finn picked that out as his best moment in F1, and accepted that the less successful periods of his career were “part of the game”.

“Anything you do for many years, you will have those, I think it's fine,” Raikkonen said.

“No issues with it. Very small things that will decide if it's going to be good or bad. And then if you have a good car, then those small things will decide the result in some way.

“[There are] a lot of good memories, a big part of my life has been spent here. I don't know if it's a good or bad thing. But that's how it is because it takes a lot of time.

“But it's never been the most important thing for me in my life. So it's nice that it comes to the end, and I'm looking forward to a normal life.”

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: Saudi F1 penalties show I’m treated differently to other drivers
Previous article

Verstappen: Saudi F1 penalties show I’m treated differently to other drivers

Next article

Ricciardo to 'stare at a hotel room ceiling for two weeks' for quarantine on Australia return

Ricciardo to 'stare at a hotel room ceiling for two weeks' for quarantine on Australia return
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Verstappen: Saudi F1 penalties show I’m treated differently to other drivers Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Saudi F1 penalties show I’m treated differently to other drivers

Abu Dhabi signs new 10-year F1 contract as season finale Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi signs new 10-year F1 contract as season finale

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Saudi Arabia GP Plus
Formula 1

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

Latest news

Ricciardo to 'stare at a hotel room ceiling for two weeks' for quarantine on Australia return
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo to 'stare at a hotel room ceiling for two weeks' for quarantine on Australia return

Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1

Verstappen: Saudi F1 penalties show I’m treated differently to other drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Saudi F1 penalties show I’m treated differently to other drivers

A request to Verstappen before his F1 title showdown with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

A request to Verstappen before his F1 title showdown with Hamilton

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Plus

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
3 h
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Plus

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months

Formula 1
22 h
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Plus

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. OLEG KARPOV asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Plus

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Plus

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Plus

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes Plus

How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.