Formula 1
Autosport Podcast: Button and Brawn discuss the new Disney+ F1 documentary

Brawn: The Impossible F1 Story has been released on Disney+, giving fans a look behind the scenes at the Brawn GP team's emergence and its astonishing 2009 Formula 1 triumph.

Updated
Jenson Button, Brawn GP BGP001 Mercedes, 5th position, celebrates with Ross Brawn, Team Principal, Brawn GP

The four-part series delves into the history of the former Honda team saved by Ross Brawn following the Japanese car maker's withdrawal in 2008.

With drivers Jenson Button, who went on to win the 2009 drivers’ title, and Rubens Barrichello, the team won eight of the season’s 17 rounds to also secure the constructors’ championship.

Autosport.com news editor Megan White sat down to talk about the documentary with Brawn and Button ahead of its release.

The pair discuss how their future relied on the F1 paddock coming together, how Button was afraid to show any weakness during his championship winning season, and the legacy that the team left on grand prix racing before it transferred into the hands of Mercedes for 2010.

To read Autosport's full review of Brawn: The Impossible F1 Story, click here.

 
