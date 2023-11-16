Autosport Podcast: Button and Brawn discuss the new Disney+ F1 documentary
Brawn: The Impossible F1 Story has been released on Disney+, giving fans a look behind the scenes at the Brawn GP team's emergence and its astonishing 2009 Formula 1 triumph.
The four-part series delves into the history of the former Honda team saved by Ross Brawn following the Japanese car maker's withdrawal in 2008.
With drivers Jenson Button, who went on to win the 2009 drivers’ title, and Rubens Barrichello, the team won eight of the season’s 17 rounds to also secure the constructors’ championship.
Autosport.com news editor Megan White sat down to talk about the documentary with Brawn and Button ahead of its release.
The pair discuss how their future relied on the F1 paddock coming together, how Button was afraid to show any weakness during his championship winning season, and the legacy that the team left on grand prix racing before it transferred into the hands of Mercedes for 2010.
To read Autosport's full review of Brawn: The Impossible F1 Story, click here.
Button, Ericsson complete WTR Andretti's Acura GTP roster for Daytona 24
Button, Ericsson complete WTR Andretti's Acura GTP roster for Daytona 24 Button, Ericsson complete WTR Andretti's Acura GTP roster for Daytona 24
Button happy with “stressful, chaotic, hectic” IMSA GTP debut
Button happy with “stressful, chaotic, hectic” IMSA GTP debut Button happy with “stressful, chaotic, hectic” IMSA GTP debut
How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return
How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return
How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales
How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales
Disney+ sets release date for Brawn GP F1 docuseries
Disney+ sets release date for Brawn GP F1 docuseries Disney+ sets release date for Brawn GP F1 docuseries
How Brawn became Mercedes
How Brawn became Mercedes How Brawn became Mercedes
Latest news
Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans
Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans
F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience
How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience
2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice
2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice
How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience
How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience
How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns
How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull
Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.