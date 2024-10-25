All Series
Formula 1 Mexican GP

Piastri rubbishes Red Bull F1 rumours after Marko comment

Piastri denies interest in Red Bull move insisting he's "very happy" at McLaren

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team

Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

McLaren Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri says he has no intention of seeking Red Bull talks and is "very happy where I am".

Piastri has long been on Red Bull's radar as a future option, and in a recent interview Red Bull driver advisor Helmut Marko said Piastri's manager Mark Webber was keen to have a conversation about the 23-year-old's future.

But Piastri, who has a contract with the Woking-based team until the end of 2026, says he is perfectly happy to stay where he is, having taken his first two career wins in his second season with McLaren this year.

When asked in Mexico if Red Bull was on his horizon for the future, the Australian replied: "Definitely not. I'm very happy where I am.

"I'm under contract for the next two years after this. I'm certainly not looking to go elsewhere.

"It wouldn't be a weekend in F1 without some comments from Helmut."

Piastri, who won in Hungary and Azerbaijan, said he was "not massively" surprised by Red Bull's interest but treated it as a sign of respect.

"It's a nice compliment I would say,” he added. “But again, I'm very happy with where I am and they have quite a big pool of drivers they can choose from."

Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, talks to Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, on the grid

Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, talks to Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, on the grid

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Piastri's comments come in the wake of him being asked to support Lando Norris in the drivers' championship, as his team-mate still has a chance to dislodge odds-on title favourite Max Verstappen.

In an interview with Autosport, Verstappen said he would not have accepted backing up his team-mate.

PLUS: Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

"Max is a very straightforward guy," Piastri said in Austin about Verstappen's comments. "Says what he thinks, we all know that.

"In my position, I don't see it as being a number one, number two. If I put in good performances and deserve them on merit...

Read Also:

"Baku was a perfect example, really, of not giving up everything this season purely for the benefit of Lando and trying to help the team as best as I can. 

"So, it's not simply number one number two. We still have the same car. We still have the same opportunities. I appreciate [Max's] support, but it's not really how I feel."

Norris' title chances took a hit after finishing behind Verstappen in both Austin's sprint race and grand prix, meaning he now trails the triple world champion by 57 points with five rounds remaining.

Watch: McLaren and Red Bull Summoned by the Stewards - F1 Mexican GP Media Day Reaction

Previous article Why life after racing in F1 has plenty of upsides for Ricciardo
Next article Exclusive: FIA and Austin discuss Austria-style track limits fix to curb controversies

Filip Cleeren
