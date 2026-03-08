Piastri out of Australian GP after crash on way to grid
Oscar Piastri suffers a disastrous start to his 2026 Formula 1 campaign after crashing before the start of the Australian Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Mark Horsburgh / LAT Images via Getty Images
Oscar Piastri will not take part in his Australian Grand Prix home race after crashing his McLaren Formula 1 car on his lap to the grid.
Some 40 minutes before the race Piastri left the pits for the customary laps to the grid as teams conduct their final checks before taking up their grid positions.
But coming out of the Turn 4 left-hander, Piastri suddenly lost control over his McLaren as he crossed the exit kerbs, with his MCL40 spinning and veering into the wall on drivers' left.
Piastri escaped without injury, but destroyed the front-end of his McLaren, with terminal damage to his right-front wheel and suspension, forcing the Australian to park his car on the spot as he dejectedly walked away from the scene.
Piastri had qualified fifth for his home race and was due to share the third row with team-mate Lando Norris.
The crash was a huge blow to the Australian fans, with a record crowd turning out to cheer the Melbourne native on. The sold-out Piastri grandstand on the main straight overlooking the McLaren garage, which had been cheering its driver's exit from the pitlane, fell silent in one fell swoop.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Martin Keep / AFP via Getty Images
Speaking to Sky Sports F1 immediately after the crash, McLaren team boss Zak Brown said there was nothing immediately clear from the squad’s data that pointed to something wrong with Piastri’s car to cause the crash.
“We've not seen anything on the data so far. He didn't say anything on the radio. So we'll do a post-mortem after the race and see what happened,” Brown said.
“For now, we've got to focus on the car we have in the race and get the excitement level back up because that's definitely disappointing for Oscar at his home race. But let's see what happens now.
“I'm sure he'll be sore about that one for a while. But these race car drivers know how to recover quickly. So definitely not the way you want to get started.”
Meanwhile, Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg has lost his 11th spot after encountering a problem on the way to the grid. The German had to be pushed back to the garage by his mechanics and has now been asked by the FIA to start from the pitlane instead.
Mercedes driver George Russell will start from pole at Albert Park ahead of team-mate Kimi Antonelli, with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar third.
Share Or Save This Story
Five drivers with a point to prove in F1 2026
Russell: My F1 2026 practice starts were my worst ever
Why McLaren's tactic to kill the drama in the 2025 F1 title decider was so effective
McLaren has 0.5-1s performance gap to close to Mercedes after F1 Australian GP
Norris continues criticism of "very artificial" F1 2026 rules
Will nobody win the Australian GP? Why sandbagging is an art form in F1
Latest news
How the Red Bull-Ford F1 engine project fared on its Australian GP debut
Mercedes drew first blood in F1 2026 - but did Ferrari miss a prime opportunity?
McLaren has 0.5-1s performance gap to close to Mercedes after F1 Australian GP
Mercedes has "a fight on our hands with Ferrari" as true F1 pace order revealed
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments