Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Red Bull returns AlphaTauri endplate found in Verstappen’s F1 car Next / Live: F1 Austrian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Perez "paid the price" for FIA not policing F1 track limits correctly

Sergio Perez believes he “paid the price” for the FIA not policing Formula 1 track limits correctly in Austria qualifying, resulting in a “harsher penalty” than he should have received.

Luke Smith
By:
Perez "paid the price" for FIA not policing F1 track limits correctly

Red Bull driver Perez qualified fourth at the Red Bull Ring on Friday, but was placed under investigation by the stewards at the end of Q2 for a track limits breach. Typically, times are deleted straightaway, meaning the penalty is automatically issued.

The stewards found that Perez had exceeded track limits and opted to delete the Q2 lap in question, as well as all of his Q3 times, dropping him to 13th on the grid for the sprint race.

The failure to automatically delete Perez’s lap in Q2 and stop him from advancing in qualifying was blamed on “many situations to examine in each session”.

Asked by Autosport how frustrating it was to have received such a late penalty, Perez felt the added risk of running in Q3 meant it was a harsher sanction than necessary.

“I definitely did something wrong, but also I think I paid the price from the FIA not being able to police it better,” Perez said after Saturday’s sprint race, where he recovered to finish fifth.

“I got a harsher penalty than I should, because I wasted all my tyres in Q3, I risked it all. But anyway, it’s all in the past.

“We’re seeing a bit of inconsistency throughout, so hopefully we’re able to get some rhythm and work together with the FIA.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The topic of track limits has been in the spotlight throughout the 2022 season as part of the new FIA race officiating structure, and was a particular point of contention in Friday’s F1 drivers’ briefing.

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel was handed a suspended €25,000 fine for storming out of the meeting, while Mercedes’ George Russell later stressed the need for greater consistency and accountability from the stewards in the future.

“We do feel listened to but they can't just change the rules week in, week out, when one driver pipes up and says I think this, I think that,” Russell said.

“They do need to stick to their guns. But it just needs to be enforced consistently, it needs to be clear to all of us. The penalties need to be a bit more consistent. And that will only come if there's consistency from the people policing the regulation.”

Perez was pleased that he “managed to minimise the damage” by fighting back to fifth in the sprint, meaning he will start Sunday’s grand prix from the third row of the grid.

“Now we’re starting P5 tomorrow on the clean side, so everything to play for and hopefully we are able to go with the pack and early on, make some progress,” Perez said.

shares
comments
Red Bull returns AlphaTauri endplate found in Verstappen’s F1 car
Previous article

Red Bull returns AlphaTauri endplate found in Verstappen’s F1 car
Next article

Live: F1 Austrian GP commentary and updates

Live: F1 Austrian GP commentary and updates
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Haas: Keeping Schumacher behind Magnussen "the right thing to do" Austrian GP
Formula 1

Haas: Keeping Schumacher behind Magnussen "the right thing to do"

F1 to discuss "unacceptable" fan harassment with Austrian GP promoter Austrian GP
Formula 1

F1 to discuss "unacceptable" fan harassment with Austrian GP promoter

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Live: F1 Austrian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Austrian GP commentary and updates

Perez "paid the price" for FIA not policing F1 track limits correctly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "paid the price" for FIA not policing F1 track limits correctly

Red Bull returns AlphaTauri endplate found in Verstappen’s F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull returns AlphaTauri endplate found in Verstappen’s F1 car

Wolff: Mercedes "slowly but surely" on way to F1 win in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes "slowly but surely" on way to F1 win in 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Plus

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
4 h
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance Plus

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look

Formula 1
18 h
Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

OPINION: The budget cap was introduced only last year but with rampant inflation squeezing further their ability to spend some teams are less than happy, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Plus

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B was not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Plus

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.