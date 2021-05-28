Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in recent F1 performances
Formula 1 Special feature

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

By:
, Autosport Plus Editor

American Formula 1 drivers have been in short supply in the 21st century, with Scott Speed and Alexander Rossi the only drivers to represent the Stars and Stripes. But several have come close, including a driver who defied convention by embarking on his European sojourn after first getting a taste for Indycar racing.

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

An unlikely sequence of events led Townsend Bell to sample a Jaguar Formula 1 car at Valencia in 2003.

Runner-up to Scott Dixon in the 2000 Indy Lights championship, the Californian romped to the 2001 title and had made his top-flight debut in CART before the end of the year. A promising career lay ahead in Indycar racing, but after a scrappy half-season in 2002 with Pat Patrick’s team, Bell found himself on the sidelines facing a career crossroads.

At the age of 27, he moved with his wife to Oxford and signed a two-year contract with Christian Horner’s Arden team to contest the International Formula 3000 championship. With no knowledge of any of the circuits, Bell was always going to be up against it - “I didn’t have a spectacular rookie season,” he admits - and having scored only a single podium at the Hungaroring, was “having some trouble figuring out how we were going to pay” for 2004 with his newly-arrived baby son to support.

In defence of Formula 3000: F1's unloved feeder series

A third driver role at an F1 team therefore appeared to be the best way to keep his European dream afloat, and there were two potential options on the table for 2004 - one with BAR and another with Jaguar.

“I knew it would be unrealistic to go straight into a race seat,” says Bell, now a regular part of IndyCar's commentary team. “Back then given the amount of testing that factory-backed teams were doing, they needed either a full-time test driver or in the case of BAR Honda, a second full-time test driver.”

Bell conducted two straight-line aero tests for the BAR squad as an audition for the second tester job.

“I really enjoyed it,” he says. “Even though you’re just running up and down on a runway, it required quite a bit of discipline to work through the variable ride-height programmes and speed tests.”

Townsend Bell, 2003 F3000 Magny-Cours

Townsend Bell, 2003 F3000 Magny-Cours

Photo by: Motorsport Images

But if that didn't play out as hoped, he had a test lined up with the Ford-owned Jaguar squad after his father-in-law, marketing guru Rod Campbell, made some introductions. As Bell points out, the situation there was “fluid” - Justin Wilson was fighting to hold onto his seat alongside lead driver Mark Webber, with Red Bull-backed Formula 3 Masters winner Christian Klien circling.

“I had some connections on the Ford and Jaguar side in the US,” says Bell, “so I leaned in really heavily with ‘Hey, I’m the only American that is even remotely poised to be in a Formula 1 team on some level.

"It just felt like you were in a feather with 1000 horsepower. The steering load wasn’t particularly heavy because of the power-steering, but the g-force was a great magnitude higher than what I experienced in IndyCar and certainly in F3000" Townsend Bell

“I said: 'I’m hungry, I live here, I’ve committed’ and I managed to convince the Ford people to give me a chance. I was basically the sole American, underfunded guy trying to figure out how to outmanoeuvre Red Bull.”

Bell describes the test as “a baptism by fire” that was not helped when Webber, on-hand to shake the car down, had an engine failure and ended up in the gravel.

“When the motor expires, so does the hydraulics and everything else, and there’s no power-steering,” Bell recalls. “I thought to myself, ‘Good Lord, that sounds dangerous! You can’t even turn the car if the motor expires!’ I’m standing there in the garage waiting for that great moment to drive an F1 car for the first time and now I’m down for three or four hours while they change the motor.”

He eventually got out just after lunchtime and was “in a big hurry-up to try and do some laps”. Despite his experience of the brutish 900 bhp Lola in CART Indycar, Bell was “frankly unprepared for the demands on my neck” after an afternoon of full fuel running.

“Back then it was Michelin and Bridgestone tyre compounds and I was absolutely shocked by how quickly the tyres deteriorated,” he says. “It just felt like you were in a feather with 1000 horsepower. The steering load wasn’t particularly heavy because of the power-steering, but the g-force was a great magnitude higher than what I experienced in IndyCar and certainly in F3000. It was a completely different world.

Townsend Bell, Valencia F1 test 2003

Townsend Bell, Valencia F1 test 2003

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“Towards the end of the day, they put me on low fuel and another new tyre run and of course it felt unbelievable. I think on my second flying lap, I started to black out in one of the corners. I was trying to hold my neck up and my range of vision got very narrow. It was like the James Bond black circle closing in and that was it.

“I went off and got stuck in the gravel, didn’t hit anything. I got going again, they hauled me out of the gravel, but at that point I was done.”

Bell managed a best effort of 1m12.322s, and thinks his times were reasonable given his limited preparation. But the third driver role went to his Arden team-mate, F3000 champion Bjorn Wirdheim.

But BAR looked a promising bet until a change in boardroom management at British American Tobacco meant a Brazilian candidate - Enrique Bernoldi - was deemed favourable to an American to promote its Lucky Strike brand. For Bell, it spelled the end of his career in Europe.

PLUS: The forgotten member of F1’s greatest rookie crop

“I hung up the phone and I just sank down in my chair,” he recalls. “I’d already said no to doing F3000 because I thought this was happening – and CART was on the rocks, the Indy Racing League was looking like a really exciting but super-dangerous endeavour at that time, I didn’t know what I was going to do.”

Redemption came courtesy of the Panther IRL team, and Bell subsequently became a regular one-off driver at the Indianapolis 500 before finding success in sportscars, with class wins at Le Mans and Daytona and the 2015 IMSA GTD class title. But accepting the call to return to oval racing - following the serious injuries suffered by Kenny Brack at Texas and the death of Tony Renna in an Indianapolis testing shunt – was made with a heavy heart.

“At that point I needed a job,” he says. “I’d just had my first son born so it was the first time where I felt I was really racing for a living – ‘I need a paycheque, I know it’s really dangerous but I’m good on ovals, let’s go to work’.”

Townsend Bell, Valencia F1 test 2003

Townsend Bell, Valencia F1 test 2003

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in recent F1 performances

Previous article

Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in recent F1 performances
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Townsend Bell
Author James Newbold

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

1d
2
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

14h
3
MotoGP

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

13h
4
Formula 1

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

20h
5
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

2d
Latest news
Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
F1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

14h
Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in recent F1 performances
F1

Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in recent F1 performances

15h
Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle
F1

Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle

19h
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus
F1

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

19h
How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
F1

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

20h
Latest videos
IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
21h

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
May 26, 2021

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
May 26, 2021

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

More
James Newbold
Motorsport world pays tribute to former FIA president Max Mosley
Formula 1

Motorsport world pays tribute to former FIA president Max Mosley

The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus
FIA F3

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus
GT

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

Townsend Bell More
Townsend Bell
Andretti Autosport picks Townsend Bell for fifth Indy 500 seat
IndyCar

Andretti Autosport picks Townsend Bell for fifth Indy 500 seat

Townsend Bell secures Indianapolis 500 seat with Dreyer & Reinbold
IndyCar

Townsend Bell secures Indianapolis 500 seat with Dreyer & Reinbold

Tino Belli joins IndyCar as director of aerodynamic development
IndyCar

Tino Belli joins IndyCar as director of aerodynamic development

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
19h
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Trending Today

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

Marc Marquez’s recovery “stuck” since his MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez’s recovery “stuck” since his MotoGP return

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Latest news

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in recent F1 performances
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in recent F1 performances

Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.