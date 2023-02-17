Subscribe
Previous / Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London Next / Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free?
Formula 1 News

Ocon got "very sick" in F1 off-season due to bad lung virus

Esteban Ocon has revealed that a “worrying" lung virus impacted his winter training programme ahead of the new Formula 1 season, but he has since regained full fitness.

Luke Smith
By:
Ocon got "very sick" in F1 off-season due to bad lung virus

Throughout 2022, Ocon placed a renewed focus on his physical efforts and training regime in a bid to find more performance in the car, aiding his push to statistically his most successful season in F1 to date. 

Although Ocon failed to score a podium finish, he recorded his highest points total for a single season to date en route to eighth place in the drivers’ championship for Alpine.

But following the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Ocon revealed he got “very sick” after picking up a lung virus that impacted his training and caused his fitness to drop.

“For a month and a half, I was not really able to go back on the fitness level that I was supposed to have,” Ocon explained at the launch of Alpine’s new F1 car on Thursday.

“But we’ve done a great job together with my team, with my coaches, and to go back to fitness level that I had in the previous year.

“I feel great now. But in such a short period of time, those viruses are strong. Everyone needs to take care, obviously.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Esteban Ocon, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Alpine

Ocon clarified that he was “back to 100% now”, but admitted it was “worrying for a moment” as he could not complete his usual training for six weeks.

“I was able to do some things, but like my cardio went to the highest level at walking pace for example. It was that bad,” said Ocon.

“So we were quite worried, but we did everything in a way for me to recover as quick as possible and to switch that into full training mode when I was feeling better, and then I climbed massively up.

“But for a long time it did plateau, and that was when we started to worry.”

Read Also:

Ocon’s former team-mate, Fernando Alonso, saw his pre-season preparations impacted in 2021 following a cycling accident that meant he could not train for a number of weeks, while subsequent surgery then interrupted his build-up to 2022.

But Ocon said the results from his pre-season physical tests showed he was “higher on most data than I had in 2022”, suggesting he was back in peak condition.

“It was just a scary moment for quite a while which was not going away,” said Ocon.

“The human body is a very strange machine. It’s not a machine, that’s why we can’t fix it as quickly as we would fix the car, which is quite a pain sometimes. But that’s how it is.”

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London

Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free?
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie

Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie

Formula 1

Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie

How ‘demanding’ Alonso has started life with Aston Martin

How ‘demanding’ Alonso has started life with Aston Martin

Formula 1
Aston Martin Silverstone Shakedown

How ‘demanding’ Alonso has started life with Aston Martin How ‘demanding’ Alonso has started life with Aston Martin

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Esteban Ocon More
Esteban Ocon
Ocon doubts Gasly will need much help getting up to speed at Alpine

Ocon doubts Gasly will need much help getting up to speed at Alpine

Formula 1

Ocon doubts Gasly will need much help getting up to speed at Alpine Ocon doubts Gasly will need much help getting up to speed at Alpine

Ocon feels "more relaxed" under current Alpine F1 management set-up

Ocon feels "more relaxed" under current Alpine F1 management set-up

Formula 1

Ocon feels "more relaxed" under current Alpine F1 management set-up Ocon feels "more relaxed" under current Alpine F1 management set-up

The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star

The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star

Alpine More
Alpine
Alpine: Underweight A523 F1 car will offer ballast benefit

Alpine: Underweight A523 F1 car will offer ballast benefit

Formula 1

Alpine: Underweight A523 F1 car will offer ballast benefit Alpine: Underweight A523 F1 car will offer ballast benefit

How Alpine has improved Formula 1’s most updated car

How Alpine has improved Formula 1’s most updated car

Formula 1

How Alpine has improved Formula 1’s most updated car How Alpine has improved Formula 1’s most updated car

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Latest news

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

MGP MotoGP

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023 The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry

Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry

WEC WEC

Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry

The myths and truths of Mercedes' Silver Arrows past

The myths and truths of Mercedes' Silver Arrows past

F1 Formula 1

The myths and truths of Mercedes' Silver Arrows past The myths and truths of Mercedes' Silver Arrows past

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free?

Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alpine launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free? Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free?

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1? Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Can Ferrari's new car topple Red Bull's modern F1 dominance?

Can Ferrari's new car topple Red Bull's modern F1 dominance?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Ferrari launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Can Ferrari's new car topple Red Bull's modern F1 dominance? Can Ferrari's new car topple Red Bull's modern F1 dominance?

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.