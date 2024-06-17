All Series
Formula 1

Ocon expects Alpine F1 team to keep rotating heavier chassis between drivers

Alpine Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon says he expects his team to keep rotating its heavier chassis after being "a couple of kilos" overweight in Canada.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Gasly and Ocon both scored points in Montreal amid some unease over a late position swap.
But the fact that both drivers ended up in the top 10 was already a positive result for Alpine after a disappointing qualifying result for Ocon.
Ocon went out in the first stage of qualifying in 18th, missing the cut to Q2 by a tenth and a half compared to Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly.
As well as dealing with traffic, Ocon explained part of his deficit to Gasly was down to driving a heavier chassis than his team-mate since Miami, which he says will be rotated through the season.
"It's been a couple of events that my car is quite a lot heavier than Pierre's," Ocon said.
"We will rotate fairly in the year, that is very clear, but since Miami that is the case. When all these things add up, it makes it difficult to go through Q1."
As Alpine battles to get closer to the minimum weight limit, it is understood the difference between the two cars is around 3kg, which amounts to just under one-tenth per lap as a general rule of thumb.
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"He was lighter at the start of the year and then obviously we swap parts, so I'm one kilo lighter or something like that. It's still very close," Gasly said.
Earlier this month it was announced that Ocon will be leaving the outfit at the end of the season, an announcement which was made after the Frenchman came under fire in Monaco for making contact with Gasly.
But with Alpine still involved in a close battle with Haas, Williams and Sauber for seventh position in the constructors' championship, team principal Bruno Famin said it is everybody's interest to end its relationship with Ocon in the best possible fashion over the remaining 15 grands prix.
“I think Esteban can count on all the team to help him to get the best result, because Esteban having the best result is helping the team having the best possible result," Famin told Autosport.
"We count on Esteban to bring everything he can bring to the team, we will not put him aside at all. He will have exactly the same condition as Pierre. They are on the same level, same status.
“We know they are very close in terms of the performance, and it won't be good to do something different for anybody. Again, it's team interest: Alpine interest first.”

