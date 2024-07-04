All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 British GP

Norris backtracks on Verstappen apology demand

McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris has since spoken about his "close to the edge" Austrian GP clash with Max Verstappen

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris has backtracked on his demand for Max Verstappen to admit fault for their crash in Austria and now does not think that the Red Bull driver needs to apologise.

The pair collided last weekend in Spielberg as they fought for the lead, costing them both the chance of victory, with the stewards penalising Verstappen for causing the incident.

Norris labelled Verstappen “reckless, stupid and desperate” in the hours that followed and demanded that he admit fault.

As the F1 circus rolled into Silverstone four days later for this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Norris confirmed that the pair had spoken since Sunday’s incident and that he had changed his view and no longer felt an apology necessary.

"I honestly don't think he needed to apologise, some of the things I said in the pen after the race were more just because I was frustrated at the time," Norris said ahead of his home race.

"A lot of adrenaline, a lot of emotions, and I probably said some things I didn't believe in, especially later on in the week.

"It was a pretty pathetic incident in terms of what ended both our races, it wasn't like an obvious bit of contact. It was probably one of the smallest bits of contact you could have, but with a pretty terrible consequence for both of us, especially for myself.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"As a review, a good race, at times very close to the edge, but we've spoken about it, and we're both happy to go racing again."

Norris added that the drivers, who are friends away from the track, did not need to change too much in their future approaches, although he noted that there were probably actions that both drivers could have taken to avoid the incident again.

He did, however, point out that the FIA should be on top of re-enforcing regulations over moving under braking, as Norris noted that it could create an even larger incident.

"It's a tricky one. Max isn't going to want to crash, he's not going to want to ruin his own race and his own chances," Norris added.

"So I think there are different things I need to do slightly differently, but at the end of it I don't think he's going to change too much. I don't think I need to change too much.

"We could have avoided the crash definitely, because there's something I could have done and basically used more kerb, but there's things from both sides that I'm sure we wanted to do better, in a slightly different way.

"But on the whole, I think, avoiding an incident for moving under braking is probably the biggest part of it. That can very easily be an incident that comes from such a thing, and I think that's something we have to be very careful of.

 

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, retires in the pit lane after contact with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, whilst battling for the lead

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, retires in the pit lane after contact with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, whilst battling for the lead

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"That's just something for the future and something that the stewards need to be aware of, that something could easily go wrong. So I think to a certain point you're defending, you're being aggressive, and that's okay.

"And there'll be a point where there is a limit and I think that just needs to be defined in a slightly better way."

Watch: View from the Paddock - F1 British Grand Prix Thursday Update

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ricciardo defends “tough racer” Verstappen after Norris F1 Austrian GP clash
Next article Will the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix be live on Channel 4?

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Russell suggests F1 aero testing rule tweaks; team allocations reset for second half of 2024

Russell suggests F1 aero testing rule tweaks; team allocations reset for second half of 2024

Formula 1
Russell suggests F1 aero testing rule tweaks; team allocations reset for second half of 2024
If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?

If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?
How Russell became the Austrian GP hero as Verstappen and Norris came to blows

How Russell became the Austrian GP hero as Verstappen and Norris came to blows

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
How Russell became the Austrian GP hero as Verstappen and Norris came to blows
Lando Norris
More from
Lando Norris
Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship

Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship

Formula 1
British GP
Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship
Was the Verstappen/Norris clash blown out of proportion?

Was the Verstappen/Norris clash blown out of proportion?

Formula 1
British GP
Was the Verstappen/Norris clash blown out of proportion?
Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024

Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024
McLaren
More from
McLaren
McLaren use repaired old floors to fix Norris’s F1 car “destroyed” in Verstappen crash

McLaren use repaired old floors to fix Norris’s F1 car “destroyed” in Verstappen crash

Formula 1
British GP
McLaren use repaired old floors to fix Norris’s F1 car “destroyed” in Verstappen crash
Ben Hunt: Why this time F1 nice guy Norris cannot afford to say sorry

Ben Hunt: Why this time F1 nice guy Norris cannot afford to say sorry

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Ben Hunt: Why this time F1 nice guy Norris cannot afford to say sorry
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Latest news

British Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast for the F1 race at Silverstone?

British Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast for the F1 race at Silverstone?

F1 Formula 1
British GP
British Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast for the F1 race at Silverstone?
F1’s Austria track limits solution deployed at Silverstone too

F1’s Austria track limits solution deployed at Silverstone too

F1 Formula 1
British GP
F1’s Austria track limits solution deployed at Silverstone too
Prema “talking” with F1 driver Sargeant over 2025 IndyCar switch

Prema “talking” with F1 driver Sargeant over 2025 IndyCar switch

INDY IndyCar
Prema “talking” with F1 driver Sargeant over 2025 IndyCar switch
Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship

Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024

Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024
The Silverstone mega moments that cemented Hamilton’s legend status

The Silverstone mega moments that cemented Hamilton’s legend status

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By GP Racing
The Silverstone mega moments that cemented Hamilton’s legend status
When Stirling Moss’s Silverstone near-miss launched him to F1 stardom

When Stirling Moss’s Silverstone near-miss launched him to F1 stardom

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By GP Racing
When Stirling Moss’s Silverstone near-miss launched him to F1 stardom
The F1 compromises required to nail a perfect Silverstone set-up

The F1 compromises required to nail a perfect Silverstone set-up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By GP Racing
The F1 compromises required to nail a perfect Silverstone set-up
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe