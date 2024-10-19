Norris cleared after moving under braking investigation
Lando Norris was investigated by FIA for erratic driving in Charles Leclerc US GP sprint race battle
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
McLaren’s Lando Norris has been cleared by the FIA of any wrongdoing in his last lap battle with Charles Leclerc in the Austin sprint race, having been accused of moving under braking.
The Briton had been under investigation by the stewards at Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix sprint race for potentially erratic driving.
He had been battling with Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Leclerc for a podium position in the closing stages of the race, as his tyres faded.
Having lost second place to Sainz at the first corner when he locked up and ran wide, Norris then had a fight to keep hold of third place from Leclerc.
His Monegasque rival tried to make a move up the inside through the complex at Turns 14 and 15, but aborted after Norris firmly shut the door on him.
After getting his car back under control, Leclerc came on the team radio to accuse Norris of having moved under braking.
Leclerc dropped back from there, meaning that Norris eventually came home in third – two places behind his title rival Max Verstappen.
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Andreas Beil
But shortly after the race, the FIA announced that Norris was under investigation for potentially erratic driving on the final lap.
Norris himself said he did not know what the issue was though, because that sequence of corners involves the need to brake while turning through the corner.
Asked for his response to the FIA investigation, Norris said: “I don't know where....oh the one where you have to turn and brake the whole way around?
“I mean, you brake in the corner. So it makes sense.”
While Norris had appeared to be Verstappen’s main challenger early on, he said that ultimately he had no chance of either gunning for the lead or holding back Ferrari.
“I didn't think I would ever be able to get Max,” said Norris. “We've been struggling a bit all weekend, so my chances of getting Max were tough. But I did the best I could to manage my tyres.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the remainder of the field at the start of the Sprint
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
“At the end of the race, the Ferraris were another level compared to us, so I did my best to try and hold on - but there was pretty much zero chance I would ever hold on to second place today.”
Norris felt that the sprint race form had confirmed that McLaren was not as quick as it wanted to be at the Austin track.
“We've put up a good fight, but we just don't have the pace this weekend,” he said.
“Maybe some changes to make into qualifying and then for the race tomorrow. I think maybe similar [pace] to Max, but for the Ferraris, we're quite a chunk behind.”
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Norris: US GP pole lap "the best of my career"
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
Norris rues "shocking" lap after qualifying fourth for US GP sprint
Latest news
Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin
WRC Central Europe: Tanak assumes lead after Ogier error, Pajari rolls
Marquez: "Big insect" to blame for startline tear-off incident
F1's 2026 cars now two seconds faster after rule tweaks
Autosport Plus
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments