Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Brundle: Bottas will play bigger role than Perez in F1 title battle Next / How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations
Formula 1 News

Norris: Ricciardo can strike back when things click at McLaren F1

By:

Lando Norris says he is not taking it for granted that he’s got the measure of McLaren Formula 1 team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, despite outperforming the more experienced Australian in 2021.

Norris: Ricciardo can strike back when things click at McLaren F1

Despite being beaten by Ricciardo to McLaren’s only win of the campaign so far at the Italian Grand Prix, Norris has shone against him in their first season paired together.

The 22-year-old has amassed 153 points so far, compared to the former Renault driver's tally of 105.

But with the team aware that some of Ricciardo’s deficit down to him simply needing time to adapt to the new characteristics of the McLaren car, Norris fully accepts that the situation could change next season and that he could bounce back a different driver if the new-for-2022 car is more to his liking.

PLUS: The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren

Reflecting on this season’s rivalry with Ricciardo, Norris said: “I think it's been very good for me. It's also been one of the parts making me enjoy a bit more the environment.

“There's always that question of when you go up against a driver like that: are you going to do well? Is he going to beat me in every single qualifying or race of the season?

“Those thoughts go through your head a little bit for the year. So when none of that happens then you feel like 'okay, if I can do this against him and he could beat this guy when he was in the same car, then I must be in a decent place.' So it makes you think of good things.

“But then, on the flip side, it doesn't make me feel like I'm suddenly the best driver in the world. There have still been some races where he has been quicker than me and qualifying sessions where he has been a bit quicker.

“I know he's still Daniel. Once he clicks and finds his way and so on, I hope to still be quicker than him. But I know it's not going to be like, I'm always quicker because he's a very, very good driver.

“But my confidence has definitely come up with how I feel like I've performed. And it's not necessarily all because I've beaten Daniel.”

Norris has outscored Ricciardo in their first year together

Norris has outscored Ricciardo in their first year together

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In the short term, Norris needs Ricciardo to perform as well as possible as McLaren bids to try to recover lost ground to Ferrari in the constructors’ championship.

The Woking-based outfit has slipped to 39.5 points behind Ferrari with just two races remaining.

The gap between the two teams is the largest it has been all season, and Norris thinks that Ferrari’s late season engine upgrade has proved to be the game changer.

“It's helped them,” he said. “They were very good on energy before. They have a lot of deployment, which, in some circuits doesn't make a massive difference, but in other circuits definitely helps.

“When we are clipping on the straight, and we lose 20 km/h, they just keep going. It makes a big difference in terms of how you can race them and overtake and stuff.

“I think it's just been very close all season and I still believe we've done a better job as a team.

“I think there's been more races where they've been quicker, but they’ve just made more mistakes than us. They should be further ahead.

“But it's tough. If I look at the drivers’ championship, I'm still ahead of both of them [Ferrari drivers].

“Of course, I want the team to be up there. But I feel like I've done as much as I can to help out on that side of it.”

shares
comments

Related video

Brundle: Bottas will play bigger role than Perez in F1 title battle
Previous article

Brundle: Bottas will play bigger role than Perez in F1 title battle
Next article

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 2022 cars to be on edge like F2, says Norris
Formula 1

F1 2022 cars to be on edge like F2, says Norris

McLaren F1 driver Norris to move to Monaco from UK
Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris to move to Monaco from UK

The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher Qatar GP Plus
Formula 1

The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher

Daniel Ricciardo More
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo's Qatar GP compromised by extreme F1 fuel saving Qatar GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo's Qatar GP compromised by extreme F1 fuel saving

Video replay changed Ricciardo’s mind on Bottas Mexico F1 crash Mexican GP
Formula 1

Video replay changed Ricciardo’s mind on Bottas Mexico F1 crash

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP

F1 title rivals' war of words too much, says Seidl Qatar GP
Formula 1

F1 title rivals' war of words too much, says Seidl

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Plus
Formula 1

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

Latest news

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

Norris: Ricciardo can strike back when things click at McLaren F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Ricciardo can strike back when things click at McLaren F1

Brundle: Bottas will play bigger role than Perez in F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brundle: Bottas will play bigger role than Perez in F1 title battle

Chandhok: Why charming F1 boss Williams will be dearly missed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Chandhok: Why charming F1 boss Williams will be dearly missed

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
8m
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Plus

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at  Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as BEN ANDERSON discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren  Plus

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren 

From being lapped by his own team-mate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Plus

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing windtunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher Plus

The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles at a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.